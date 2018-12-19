Halsey Claps Back at Homophobic Hecklers of Her The Voice Performance

"Very proud to have pissed off the homophobic viewers at home who missed the message."

Bisexual pop star Halsey performed her latest break-up anthem 'Without Me' on The Voice last night to a stunning choreographed routine with a female dancer.

Her moving performance didn't thrill everyone watching... After the live show, she quickly began receiving homophobic attacks on Instagram and Twitter. And since The Voice has yet to upload Halsey's appearance to YouTube or Facebook like they generally do every other performance, the hate comments have even walked over into The Voice's video upload of Panic! at the Disco. "Halsey performance is just nasty.....that should not have been on this show," said one hater.

Halsey remains unbothered and is happy with the performance. She even had the perfect clap back to the nasty comments.

"Very proud of the emotional performance I did with Jade Chynoweth on The Voice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off the homophobic viewers at home who missed the message." She continued, "Representation matters. Thanks The Voice for giving a space for this vision to come to life and thank you Jade Chynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration."

"Love is love, baby," she concluded.

