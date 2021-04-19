Singer-Songwriter Angel Olsen Comes Out As Gay

The "Shut Up Kiss Me" singer also has a partner now!

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen is publicly opening up about her sexuality!

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the 34-year-old musician, most known for tracks like "Shut Up Kiss Me" and "Lark," introduced her partner, TV writer Adele Thibodeaux, to the world!

"My beau, I’m gay," Olsen captioned the post that included multiple, super cute pics of Thibodeaux living their best life.

According to a report from Variety, Thibodeaux is a staff writer who worked on the HBO series High Maintenance and has been posting cute pictures together with Angel on their Instagram since as early as December 2020.

We love, love! Congrats on living your truth, Angel!