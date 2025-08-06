Daya is proudly embracing her bisexuality as she celebrates 10 years in music

Daya is still making waves in the music industry.
The talented singer burst onto the scene ten years ago with her platinum-selling hits "Hide Away" and "Sit Still, Look Pretty" off her debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty. She also scored a Grammy for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers on their massively popular song "Don't Let Me Down."
Fast forward a decade later, Daya has proudly come out as bisexual and she's so grateful that the LGBTQ+ community continues to support her new music endeavors.
"It's cool that people have come back to it after all these years. Playing it live is such an amazing experience. I never, could have ever predicted it, and it was the first song that I recorded in a professional studio! To have it be received the way that it has is crazy," Daya tells PRIDE.
With Daya recently dropping her new single "Demise" during Pride Month, the singer is hoping her new record resonates with fans around the world.
"Personally, I feel like I've grown so much since the 'Hide Away' and 'Sit Still, Look Pretty' era. I took some time to myself. I think a lot of that life experience is now showing itself in these new songs. It feels like I'm really coming into myself in the pop world too."
The star is truly feeling at home amongst her queer peers as she's also coming off a thrilling tour with Trixie Mattel that took place earlier this year.
"As a queer person myself and as a member of the community, it's been awesome to see the support even before I was out. It feels like, constantly, members of the community are being attacked for simply just being themselves. We need to show up and show support for each other now more than ever."
"Demise" is streaming now on all platforms. To see the full interview with Daya, check out the video at the top of the page.