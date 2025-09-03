Lydia B. Kollins spills on her Drag Race career & why she loves touring with Kori King

Did someone say her name three times?
Lydia B. Kollins is undeniably one of the breakout stars from RuPaul's Drag Race this year. After coming in 7th place on season 17, the beloved queen nearly snatched the crown on All Stars 10 by tying Bosco for 3rd/4th place.
"My dreams came true! I was living everything I wanted to live for the past eight years and getting the opportunity to go back so quick for All Stars 10 was such a blessing. I am addicted to not sleeping, so I loved every minute of it," Kollins tells PRIDE.
Kollins' double appearance on Drag Race is proving to be a very successful start for her impressive career. The star is about to embark on the Butt Toot King Tour with her season 17 sister Suzie Toot and partner Kori King.
"I hate spending time away from Kori! I have attachment issues down. I am so excited that I get to travel with Kori. I prefer to travel with Kori, if anything. The fact that our daughter or dog, Suzie Toot, is with us is such a blessing. I'm very much in love! The heals are over the head!"
Following the hilarious tour, the lovable queen is joining other Drag Race legends such as Bosco, Crystal Methyd, and Nina West on A Drag Queen Christmas this winter.
"Getting the casting call for A Drag Queen Christmas is scarier than both season 17 and All Stars 10. This is real life! It's reality. It's all up to you to make a showstopping experience. It's fierce in the planning stages, but I'm severely gagged."
Although she's coming off a very memorable All Stars run, Kollins isn't ruling out another werkroom return in the future.
"If RuPaul calls my phone, which she does a lot, I will never say never! I love Drag Race. It's my favorite show, so it was an honor to be on it not once, but twice. Who knows what the future holds?"
Fans can get tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview with Suzie Toot, check out the video at the top of the page.