Lydia B. Kollins spills on her Drag Race career & why she loves touring with Kori King

From legendary wig reveals to unbelievable twerking skills, Andrews has delivered some of the best lip-syncs in the history of the show. However, one particular battle on All Stars 9 remains her all-time favorite.

"The one that I'm most fond of is 'No One Gets the Prize' with the nail file! I love the wig reveal, that was always my favorite, but something about the nail file moment... it was a song that I didn't necessarily know at all. Back in Florida, when girls fight, they like to file their nails. It became a moment just like the wig reveal! I'm so lucky to have been able to do that," Andrews tells PRIDE.

As if her best moments on Drag Race weren't enough, she's also a viral sensation for a slew of hilarious memes that have taken over social media.

Anyone who's on stan X (formerly Twitter) has likely seen one of her pics on their timeline, but Andrews is most fond of one meme that circulates quite often.

"The gun one! That was so back in the day. That was taken at Pulse Nightclub. I was doing Lady Gaga. It just reminds me of good old days at Pulse, honestly. That's why I love that meme so much and it's always so funny to laugh at it! These people are crazy and I love it."

Although Andrews didn't snatch the crown while competing on the second and ninth seasons of All Stars, the performer is urging her longtime best friend and sister, Detox, to return to the werkroom one more time.

"I beg her all the time! I said, 'Sister, it's your time! You have got to come back.' Detox still works full time. She's always traveling. She's always booked. She's still a fan favorite and I think she would be absolutely amazing and we both know that she would be great! If they call her and ask her, she's going to be there. It's time for the kids to see Detox in full action!"

Fans across the globe can't get enough of Andrews and they're showing the popular queen all of the love as she joins the star-studded cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World, which is now touring in the United States.

This year's tour is dedicated to biggest female pop stars and Andrews has the honor of depicting Mariah Carey, who'll be honored with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

"It's a dream come true! As a young boy, I thought she was so gorgeous and that her vocals were out of this world. It's nice to take a backseat and be a diva! Mama deserves her Vanguard Award! She's still killing it. I'm so happy for her."

Fans can see Roxxxy Andrews in RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World by getting tickets on the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.