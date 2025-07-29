Lana Ja'Rae shares very unique advice for future RuPaul's Drag Race contestants

Well, is the bus still running?
Lana Ja'Rae didn't snatch the crown on season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race, but she certainly snatched the hearts of fans around the world. This lovable queen served up sickening lip-syncs, iconic one-liners, and tons of personality.
Since filming wrapped earlier this year, Ja'Rae is booking gigs around the world including the WorldPride SADBrunch in Washington, D.C. and reminding everyone to live out and proud.
"A lot of people don't want us to be happy. They're trying to take away our queer joy. Now more than ever, it's more important to be as loud and as happy ever. A smile is the best weapon to have! Kill them with kindness," Ja'Rae tells PRIDE.
Ja'Rae is not only celebrating Pride all year long, but she's also fighting back against anyone who's speaking against LGBTQ+ equality.
"Shut the f*** up! Y'all are bored. We're booked and blessed! You're hating from outside the club. You can't even get in, baby. Let's clock that tea. Get in first!"
Looking back on her time on Drag Race, the talented queen lip-synched a total of six times and eliminated many of her competitors. However, her personal favorite performance was a lip-sync she actually lost to Sam Star.
"I think 'Illusion!' I feel like that's the only one I was actually clocked in for. I knew I was going home, so it was a different way of performing. No shade to Sam... Sam did a great job, but I did an amazing job!"
Approximately six months from now, season 18 of Drag Race will be announced and a new crop of contestants will be introduced to the world. Ja'Rae has some important tips to share with any queen hoping to eventually appear on the popular show.
"Don't do Rosa Parks for Snatch Game! Also, wear pads. Cinch your body and be good at Drag Race. Don't be bad like me! Thank you."
Fans can follow Lana Ja'Rae on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.