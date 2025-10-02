Prince Joshua is stripping down & showing off his sexy cake in his steamy new video

Make those cheeks clap!

Our favorite go-go boy Prince Joshua is back with another upbeat and wild single for all of the party girls and gays to shake their booties to.

The dancer's new song "QUAKE" is another savage bop to add to his growing discography of anthems and all of the twerking in the accompanying music video could practically causing an actual earthquake.

"It's just a really fun club banger that you never know you needed! It's about just taking your power back, shaking off any insecurity, and knowing you're a bad bitch making your ass shake, especially if you've got cake! They're going to be shook from the unapologetic and vulgar lyrics," Joshua tells PRIDE.

Joshua is truly living his best life as he pursues all of his passions in the entertainment industry. Following his stint OUTtv's For the Love of DILFs, the star is staying booked and busy by performing at slew of clubs in West Hollywood as a rapper and go-go dancer.

"I'm out here making my dreams become a reality and that's more than I thought I could ever achieve. I am a rapper, I am a go-go boy, and I am that bitch!"

Between his weekly gigs on The Sunset Strip across multiple bars in WeHo, fans can check out one of his performances by keeping up with Joshua on his Instagram page.

"QUAKE" is available on all streaming platforms now. To see the full interview with Prince Joshua, check out the video at the top of the page.