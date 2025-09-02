Adult star Zac Steele reveals how long he'll stay in the sexy industry

Zac Steele is just getting started.
As one of the newest Carnal Media models on the scene, the handsome performer is cranking out a ton of sexy videos that have helped him build quite a platform online.
Although he's one of the youngest faces in the industry today, Steele wants to build an impressive career in the erotic space.
"I plan everything out to a T. I don't have an exact end date. My end goal is to own my own studio! I want to be a studio professional. I want to be like Legrand [Wolf] and match his energy. There's no age limit," Steele tells PRIDE.
At just 20 years old, Steele has learned many lessons about self-worth as he navigates the very intense and saturated market.
"Just because you're new and you're young does not mean you're not just as worthy. You are equals when you're on that set. If they ever make you feel like you're less than, do not listen and leave. They're just manipulating you and it's not a good thing to deal with."
The performer is also sharing key advice to any aspiring models hoping to join the industry.
"Know when to stop! I think a lot of people my age play up their age so much that I think it can get tacky and weird really quick. Make sure you are doing what you're comfortable with, and don't push it too far."
Fans can follow Zac Steele on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.