Adult star Zac Steele reveals how long he'll stay in the sexy industry

Cox recently admitted that she even dated a conservative police officer for an extended period of time, which resulted in quite a bit of backlash from her queer peers.

While attending the grand opening for The Tryst Puerto Vallarta back in April, the star opened up on her healing journey and why she's not interested in dating anyone at this time of her life.

"I feel like my worst behavior's behind me. I'm a good girl now. My bad behavior was back in the day. The boys were just so delicious and so wonderful. We were feeling each other! I lived and I'm still alive. It's kind of a miracle! We were doing some things," Cox tells PRIDE.

Although she's moved on from her wild days, Cox is now focusing on herself more than ever, and she's not even interested in having any spicy hookups with anyone in her life.

"I'm really kind of over men right now. I feel done for the moment. I have no desire to go on a date. I have no desire to have sex right now, which is weird. I love myself. I love my body. I look good! I feel like more myself than I ever have before."

The Emmy winner believes the best is yet to come and that she'll be able to continue to evolve in all of her personal and professional endeavors.

"I've healed so much through these relationships. Relationships come into our lives to heal childhood trauma. The last relationship was deeply healing, even though it didn't work out. It's a miracle! The only thing that makes sense is that God had something in mind for me."

