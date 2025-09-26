Meet Zachary Quinto — the handsome gay actor who loves to play a TV villain

There's nothing Zachary Quinto can't do.
The talented actor has played a slew of iconic characters over the years in popular projects, including Star Trek, American Horror Story, Heroes, and many more. Now, he's tackling another complex role as Dr. Oliver Wolf in season two of the hit NBC show Brilliant Minds.
"It's an endless basket of surprises for me, and I love that! It's a character that I have a strong connection with, and I can roll with that. I've played a lot of darker characters in my career. It is really nice to be playing a character who comes from a place of genuine compassion," Quinto tells PRIDE.
Throughout his career, Quinto has flawlessly portrayed lovable villains that fans can't get enough of. The actor is grateful that his diverse catalog of roles has resonated with fans all over the world.
"I love telling stories that draw people in. I love playing characters that are more complicated. Oliver may not be evil, but he is complicated, and I love that about him."
Although Dr. Oliver Wolf may be a hero in Brilliant Minds, Quinto funnily enough played another Dr. Oliver (Thredson) back on American Horror Story: Asylum, which earned the star an Emmy nomination back in 2013.
"My favorite season to work on was definitely Asylum. It was the second season, and there was a real spirit of camaraderie, collaboration, and connection. I was already friends with a number of other cast members from that season of the show. I look back on it with really fond memories."
Brilliant Minds airs Monday nights on NBC. To see the full interview with Zachary Quinto, check out the video at the top of the page.