10 sexiest lesbian and sapphic moments from the last decade

As 2025 draws to a close, we can’t help but look back at the past decade and think about how far we’ve come.
Yes, there is still a lot of work to be done, but in the past decade, we’ve seen more representation in TV and movies, huge celebrities feel comfortable coming out, and queer music gaining more popularity every year.
More celebrities are feeling comfortable living out loud and being incredibly sexy while doing it.
Over the years, we’ve gotten plenty of inspiring award-show speeches and poignant lesbian performances, but there have also been a ton of pop culture moments that have left sapphics sweating.
2015 — Samira Wiley's Diva photoshoot
Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley made sapphics salivate when she posed for Diva Magazine in 2015. Wiley was photographed in see-through clothing, showed off her sexy arms, and charmed every lesbian with one particular photo in a hat and helix ear piercings.
2016 — a lesbian kiss at the Olympics
Isadora Cerullo and Marjorie Enya.
At a time when there still weren’t that many out queer professional athletes, Brazilian rugby player Isadora Cerullo won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics and then nabbed a marriage proposal and a very hot kiss. After winning the game, girlfriend Marjorie Enya asked Cerullo to marry her before the two sealed the proposal with a steamy kiss that the Huffington Post said stole the show.
2017 — Celesbians looking sexy at the Met Gala
Lesbians took over the Met Gala in 2017 and drove sapphics wild with their sexy looks. Everyone from Cara Delevingne to model Stella Maxwell — who was dating Kristen Stewart at the time — to Ruby Rose to Sarah Paulson, the celesbians showed out and showed off.
2018 — Kehlani kissing Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato kicked off her Tell Me You Love Me Tour with a surprise sapphic guest that led to a steamy climax to the show. Kehlani surprised her friend by jumping on stage and kissing Lovato while she sang from a bed in the middle of the stage. Lovato ended up taking over and turned the heat up a notch when she pushed Kehlani down and straddled her while she continued singing.
2019 — Shane returns to 'The L Word: Generation Q'
Shane was always at the top of the list of sexiest butches and sexiest The L Word cast members, so when she showed back up in The L Word: Generation Q lesbians everywhere were excited. Not only did we get Shane back on our screens again but a brand new younger generation of sapphic were getting to fall for her too.
2020 — Bella Thorn's sexy Halloween costume
Halloween may have felt a little different in 2020, since we were all still stuck inside during the Covid lockdown, but that didn’t stop Bella Thorn from pulling out all the stops with her costume. Sapphics were drooling when she posted a photo of her sexy Little Red Riding Hood costume that left little to the imagination.
2021 — Karine Jean-Pierre gave her first press briefing
Sometimes it’s important to get your mind out of the gutter and remember that intelligence is sexy too! Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history in 2021 when she became the first openly LGBTQ+ person to give a press briefing.
2022 — Chappell Roan in assless chaps
Before Chappell Roan hit it big and became a superstar, she opened for Fletcher and gave sapphics in the audience an eyeful when she wore neon pink assess chaps. Roan has always had an amazing stage presence, an incredible voice, and perforce outfits that make queer women feral.
2023 — Janelle Janelle Monáe 'Lipstick Lover' music video
The music video starts with Janelle Monáe wearing a red swimsuit while a woman kisses her, and they're surrounded by nearly naked and naked women shaking their butts. But that’s not all we see them playing with a sex toy, wearing a wet t-shirt, and having gorgeous women dance all over them. It’s a sapphic's wet dream made real by Monáe, and we thank them for it.
2024 — the most sapphic Coachella ever
Lesbians and sapphics won Coachella 2024 hands down. Reneé Rapp was introduced by The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and stars Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, and Jennifer Beals before dancing with girlfriend Towa Bird in front of two giant pairs of interlocking scissors. Billie Eilish was also spotted kissing YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell, Ice Spice and Doja Cat both performed, and Kali Uchis joined Tyler The Creator for his set. It was a spicy weekend, sapphics won’t forget anytime soon.
2025 — 'The Hunting Wives' goes viralThe Hunting WivesNetflix
The Hunting Wives took over our minds, our imaginations, and our timelines earlier this year, and frankly, we’re still thinking about it. The show has everything: a murder mystery plot, chaotic sapphic Republicans, hot lesbian sex, and pegging. What more could you ask for?
Lesbians and sapphics were well fed this year!