15 queer moments that made 2025 the horniest year ever

As 2025 comes to a close, you may be tempted to write it off as a crummy year full of rising political tensions and rough personal times, but that would be completely ignoring what made the year so great: just how horny pop culture was.

Yes, the rising tide of conservatism makes us feel like puritanism has taken hold once again, but if TV shows, movies, and the candid way celebrities are talking about sex are any indication, the anti-sex contingent of the population is losing.

This was an especially horny year! We were gifted with a gay hockey romance show that taught straight people what frotting is, so many celebrity thirst traps we didn’t know what to do with them, and a red carpet moment that brought an A-list celebrity together with a group of leather daddies. What more could you ask for?

'Pillion' red carpet kink Pillion red carpet. Jeff Moore/PA Images via Getty Images Pillion, about a dom/sub relationship between a biker gang leader and a nervous young man who learns to lick boots and don a lock‑and‑chain collar, won’t hit theaters in the U.S. until February 2026, but the red carpet events have already been incredibly kinky. Between Alexander Skarsgård kissing Pedro Pascal when the movie premiered at Cannes to men in leather daddy outfit from a gay motorcycle club attending premiers (including someone in a pup play mask) to Skarsgård wearing leather pants and a backless, sleeveless shirt and leather tie the one of the premiers, there has never been kinkier red carpet moments since Mia Goth led Skarsgård around with a collar and leash.

'Heated Rivalry' Shane and Ilya in 'Heated Rivalry.' Crave Canada Heated Rivalry is the show on everyone’s lips as 2025 wraps up, and for good reason. Not only does the show have incredible emotional depth and plots that will have you laughing and in tears in equal measure, but it also features some of the best gay sex scenes put to film. We get to see Ilya (Connor Storrie) asking for consent in the sexiest way possible, hot rough sex, emotional and tender sex, and the best frotting scene we’ll probably ever get on TV.

Hudson Williams See on Instagram From daring fans to get freakier to telling them, “Don’t be nice to me, spit in my mouth,” to praising co-star Connor Storrie’s butt, Hudson Williams has said some wild and horny things while promoting Heated Rivalry. We hope he never gets media training!

'Olympo' Netflix Netflix’s Olympo may be YA, but don’t let that fool you, it’s also incredibly queer and spicy. Another show about queer athletes, the show is a combination of high-stakes drama and steamy tension that has us craving a second season. The show is so hot, the shower scene between Roque (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas (Juan Perales) in episode 3 even made our list of the steamiest gay shower scenes .

'The Hunting Wives' Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman as Margo Banks on The Hunting Wives. Netflix The Hunting Wives took Netflix by storm earlier this year and gave us some of the spiciest sapphic moments on TV. The wild plot lines, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman’s insane chemistry , and a pegging scene made it one of the horniest shows on TV this year, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

KATSEYE scissoring on stage @lollapalooza Can’t stop thinking about @KATSEYE #katseye #lollapalooza 🎥: @Respective Collective The girl group KATSEYE had a lot of sapphic moments this year, but their performance at Lollapalooza was definitely the hottest. Lara and Manon frequently get sexy together on stage, but this time they danced by grinding on each other and then ended up with Manon straddling Lara in a very scissoring-like position.

Thirst traps 2025 was the year of the thirst trap! This year, celebs were all about posting shirtless pics, workout selfies, candid sexy vacation pics, and sexy underwear campaigns that made everyone’s mouths water.

Hot mascs in Lucy Dacus’ music video Lucy Dacus did every lesbian a service earlier this year when she released her song “Best Guess” with a music video celebrating hot mascs and gifting fans with shots of them wearing sexy suits.

Jonathan Bailey Jonathan Bailey has had an incredible year. Not only did he star in Wicked and Jurassic World: Rebirth, but his surprisingly massive biceps went viral after he tossed pizza dough in a video for NYT Cooking with Ariana Grande. But that’s not all, he also made headlines when he became the first out gay man to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Doechii giving Ayo Edebiri a lap dance Doechii is frequently provocative when she performs — she once scissored Katy Perry at the MTV VMAs — but this year she got extra sapphic when she brought Ayo Edebiri on stage for a performance “Crazy” where she gave The Bear star a hot lap dance .

Kacey Musgraves' gay cruising adventure @stormyx92 The gays in the audience were livinggg 👏🏼🏳️‍🌈 @kaceymusgraves #gay #sydney #kaceymusgraves #country #music Singer Kacey Musgraves tried to find a relaxing spa while in Sydney, Australia, but ended up stumbling upon a gay cruising hot spot instead. The horniest part about the whole experience? After she learned that it was the “gay sauna destination of this country,” she still decided to stick around to see what all the fuss was about and made plans to come back again later. “So I still stayed! I wanted to make some friends, I was nosy,” she admitted. “What if I could learn a thing or two in there? They said it’s 24 hours so we’re going back after the show.”

Katey O'Brian is the sexiest sapphic See on Instagram When actress Katy O’Brian showed off her biceps in a sleeveless all-leather look while promoting her movie Queens of the Damned earlier this year, her lesbian fans were grateful. The sexy look even inspired us to investigate whether O’Brian is the sexiest sapphic around because real journalism is important.

Cardi B's sapphic sexual fantasy On an episode of Call Her Daddy, Cardi B let loose and described her ultimate sexual fantasy, and it involved having a threesome with a woman! "I would like, in a threesome, to have a really pretty faced girl that I really like, and we both sucking dick together," she said. "But like, not just like, my turn, your turn, my turn, your turn, like, making out, clashing on it."

Bushmaxxing goes viral @oliviafignewtonjohn @BABYGWY 🙏🙏🙏 This year was so horny that even pubic hair was a hot topic of discussion. Bushmaxxing — the trend of growing out your pubic hair — went viral on TikTok and caused many women to skip their waxing appointments. Sapphics and lesbians have been eschewing cultural norms for decades and have felt comfortable going full bush despite what the current trend is, but now ‘70s bush is back in, and so is talking openly about it.