Outsports’ Emmy win breaks down barriers in queer women's sports storytelling

From left: DeWanna Bonner, the StudBudz, and Brittney Griner. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; David Berding/Getty Images; Rich Lam/Getty Images The WNBA playoffs have never been gayer! Not only does the WNBA have more queer players than ever before, but there are a total of 29 LGBTQ+ players competing in this year’s playoffs, with all eight teams in the tournament having at least two. This means it doesn’t matter which team you’re rooting for, there will be sapphic athletes for you to cheer on! Men’s sports may be very slowly inching their way closer to inclusivity, but women’s sports like rugby, soccer, and basketball are full of queer athletes living out loud and proud. This year, the number has gotten even bigger, and now there are couples competing on the same team and players dating a member of a rival team they’ll have to go head-to-head against in this year’s playoffs. Talk about tension! The playoffs, which started on September 14 and run through mid-October, feature a queer person on every team, so no matter who wins the championship, an LGBTQ+ athlete is taking home the trophy. And that's worth celebrating!

DeWanna Bonner (Phoenix Mercury) See on Instagram American-Macedonian WNBA star DeWanna Bonner is engaged to teammate Alyssa Thomas, making the pair two of the gayest players in the WNBA. The love birds used to play against each other on opposing teams, but when Bonner was traded from the Connecticut Sun back to the Phoenix Mercury earlier this season , they were reunited on the court.

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) See on Instagram Alyssa Thomas started her WNBA career playing for the Connecticut Sun, but she’ll be competing in the playoffs alongside her fiancée, DeWanna Bonner, for the Mercury.

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury) See on Instagram Kahleah Copper used to play for the Washington Mystics before becoming a Finals MVP for the Chicago Sky. Now, ten years into her career, she’ll be taking to the playoff court for the Mercury.

Natasha Mack (Phoenix Mercury) See on Instagram Forward Natasha Mack joined the Mercury for the 2024 season, so this will mark her second playoff attempt since joining the team.

Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury) See on Instagram American Australian guard Sami Whitcomb is an international athlete who has played for the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty, and now the Phoenix Mercury. She may have only joined the Mercury in February 2025, but she already lit the court on fire on July 7, 2025, when she scored a career-high 36 points — including 29 points in just the first half — in a win over the Dallas Wings.

Natasha Cloud (New York Liberty) See on Instagram WNBA star Natasha Cloud has been dating teammate Isabelle Harrison for four years, long before the pair both landed positions on the New York Liberty. Harrison and Cloud both signed with the Liberty this year and are now going to be competing side-by-side in he playoffs.

Isabelle Harrison (New York Liberty) See on Instagram Former Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky player Isabelle Harrison will be battling it out in the playoffs for the New York Liberty right alongside girlfriend Natasha Cloud.

Marine Johannès (New York Liberty) See on Instagram New York Liberty baller Marine Johannès, nicknamed “The Wizard” for her skills on the court, is currently dating Seattle Storm player Gabby Williams, whom she will be competing against in the playoffs.

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty) See on Instagram Liberty forward Jonquel Jones is a Bahamian pro basketball player who got engaged to her girlfriend, Nesha, in 2023. She was a star on the Connecticut Sun before becoming a standout player for New York as the team heads into the playoffs.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) See on Instagram New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is a two-time WNBA Champion — winning the title twice while playing for he Seattle Storm — hoping to bring home another trophy at this year’s playoff games. She met her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay, while the pair were playing professional basketball together in Russia.

Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx) See on Instagram One half of the now-infamous StudBudz, Natisha Hiedeman, is not only making a name for herself in the public eye but on the court as well, where she’s hoping to take home a championship title for the Minnesota Lynx. Hiedeman proposed to former teammate Jasmine Thomas in 2012, and the two plan to get married in October 2025 .

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx) See on Instagram Courtney Williams, the 5’8 guard for the Lynx, who has played for the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun, Atlanta Dream, and Chicago Sky in the past, is now part of the Lynx’s dynamic duo, the StudBudz.

DiJonai Carrington (Minnesota Lynx) See on Instagram WNBA star DiJonai Carrington almost got the chance to play a full season on the Dallas Wings with her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith before she got traded to the Las Vegas Aces and Carrington got traded to the Lynx just last month. Now the two are competing against each other in the playoffs.

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) See on Instagram Kayla McBride played for both the San Antonio Stars and Las Vegas Aces before joining the Minnesota Lynx in 2021. Last year, McBride became the first Lynx player in franchise history to have 100+ 3-point shots in a single season. Now the fierce competitor is aiming to take home her first playoff championship win.

Jaylyn Sherrod (Minnesota Lynx) See on Instagram After being waived by the New York Liberty earlier this season, Jaylyn Sherrod was snapped up by the Minnesota Lynx. The point guard will now fight the championship title against her former Liberty teammates.

Kierstan Bell (Las Vegas Aces) See on Instagram Tattooed Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell has been with the team since 2022, when she was drafted 11th overall.

NaLyssa Smith (Las Vegas Aces) See on Instagram Aces star player NaLyssa Smith almost got to experience playing a full season side by side with girlfriend DiJonai Carrington, but then both players were traded to opposing teams, and now she’s going to be going head to head against Carrington in the playoffs.

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) See on Instagram WNBA Finals MVP and two-time Olympian Chelsea Gray — nicknamed “Point Gawd” — started her professional basketball career playing for the Connecticut Sun before moving onto the Los Angeles Sparks and finally, becoming a star player on the Las Vegas Aces. Gray is married to former Long Beach State and American Samoan basketball player Tipsea Moorer, and the two welcomed their first child together in 2024.

Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces) See on Instagram Jewell Loyd, who selected first overall by the Seattle Storm when she was drafted in 2015, played with the Pacific Northwest team for ten years, until she was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in February. The two-time Olympic gold medal winner hard launched her new relationship with former Miami Hurricanes player Natalija Marshall with a cute Instagram post in July.

Tiffany Hayes (Golden State Valkyries) See on Instagram Tiffany Hayes has had a long and successful career. The Atlanta Dream drafted her as a rookie, she was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team, and in her second season with the Dream, she helped them make it to the WNBA Finals. But in 2023, Hayes announced her retirement from the WNBA. Luckily for fans, her retirement was short-lived, and she was signed to the Las Vegas Aces in 2024, and then in 2025, she signed a one-year contract with the brand-new team, the Golden State Valkyries.

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries) See on Instagram Kate Martin was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024, taking home a championship with the team before being selected by the Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Expansion draft. Now, in her sophomore season playing professional hoops, Martin is headed to the playoffs with the Bay Area-based team.

Cecilia Zandalasini (Golden State Valkyries) See on Instagram Italian basketball star Cecilia Zandalasini was signed to the Minnesota Lynx when she joined the league in 2017, helping the team capture a championship during her rookie year. She then left to play ball in Europe before returning to the U.S., where she was picked by the Valkyries in the WNBA’s expansion draft.

Erica Wheeler (Seattle Storm) See on Instagram Erica Wheeler had a rough start in the WNBA, but after not being selected in the 2015 draft, she made history as the first undrafted player in the WNBA to be named All-Star Game MVP. Since that initial hiccup, she has played for the Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, Indiana Fever, Los Angeles Sparks, and is now competing in the playoffs for the Seattle Storm.

Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm) See on Instagram Two-time Olympian Gabby Williams was a star playing when she was in college at UConn before getting drafted by the Chicago Sky. Now, she’s playing for the Seattle Storm at the playoffs after getting picked up by the team in 2022. Rumor has it that William is currently dating New York Liberty star Marine Johannès , who she will be competing against at the playoffs.

Brittney Sykes (Seattle Storm) See on Instagram Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes played with Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks, and Washington Mystics before being traded to the Storm earlier this year, where she’ll be suiting up for the playoffs.

Brittney Griner (Atlanta Dream) See on Instagram Atlanta Dream GOAT Brittney Griner is a three -time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time WNBA All-Star who made headlines after being detained in Russia for supposedly having cannabis vape cartridges at the airport. After spending her entire professional career competing with the Phoenix Mercury, she ended up signing with the Dream and will be competing with them at this year’s playoffs. Griner had her first child, a son named Bash, with her wife Cherelle in July 2024.

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream) See on Instagram Jordin Canada won her first WNBA championship while playing for the Storm during her rookie year in the league. She signed an endorsement deal with Air Jordan after winning her second WNBA championship in 2020. She went on to play for the Sparks and is now going back to the WNBA playoffs, but this time with the Atlanta Dream.

Natasha Howard (Indiana Fever) See on Instagram Three-time WNBA champ Natasha Howard started her career with the Indiana Fever back in 2014 before moving on to play for the Lynx, Storm, Liberty, and Wings. Earlier this year, the star player was traded back to the Fever, and now is back in the playoffs competing with the team where it all started. Howard is married to reality TV star Jac’Eil Duckworth Howard, and their wedding was shown during the 11th season of Basketball Wives.