Andy Cohen confesses he was HIGH as a kite when he sang with this famous boy band

Andy Cohen has a confession to make about seeing the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas.
The Watch What Happens Live host was chatting up Sara Foster in a recent episode of his after show when the conversation turned to the popular '90s band. Foster, who is best known to most of us here as Amy from D.E.B.S., famously appeared in BSB's music video for "Shape of My Heart."
"I saw them in Vegas... years ago, and they called me up on stage during that song," Cohen told her. "They gave me a mic to sing with them, and I was like, 'Oh, I am not... I was so high on an edible, too.'"
The moment Cohen spoke of was captured on video back in 2018 — and yes, it's easy to believe he was, in fact, high during this.
The two also discussed Foster's experience shooting the music video with the group.
"They were so nice. But I think 'cause of my dad [record producer David Foster], they were very respectful. I was like, 'No, you don't need to be respectful. It's fine,'" she recalled. "I would have taken any of them. But they were so respectful. I was like, 'No. What?'"
"Respectful" is an interesting take on the group, considering Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He has denied every accusation and has attempted to countersue for defamation. The allegations were covered in Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, a docuseries about "the dark side of the Carter family" that aired on Investigation Discovery earlier this year.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web