Andy Cohen confesses he was HIGH as a kite when he sang with this famous boy band

Andy Cohen has a confession to make about seeing the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas.

The Watch What Happens Live host was chatting up Sara Foster in a recent episode of his after show when the conversation turned to the popular '90s band. Foster, who is best known to most of us here as Amy from D.E.B.S., famously appeared in BSB's music video for "Shape of My Heart."

"I saw them in Vegas... years ago, and they called me up on stage during that song," Cohen told her. "They gave me a mic to sing with them, and I was like, 'Oh, I am not... I was so high on an edible, too.'"

The moment Cohen spoke of was captured on video back in 2018 — and yes, it's easy to believe he was, in fact, high during this.