Andy Cohen Takes The Stage To Dish On His Sex Life And His 'Daddy' Status

Andy Cohen has never been shy about sharing his personal life, but during a recent Call Her Daddy live show the Bravo host opened up to host Alex Cooper about his “daddy” status and bedroom antics.

“I’m a daddy in the bedroom,” Cohen admitted when he joined Cooper on stage as a special guest for her podcast’s Unwell Tour in New York City on November 8, as reported by Us Weekly. “I’m a daddy from when I open my eyes to when I close my eyes.”

Cooper, 29, and the 55-year-old star shared intimate details of their sex lives during the show, with Cohen revealing that he’s a “take control kind of guy.”

Cohen said that every time he’s a guest on The Howard Stern Show his Instagram DM’s are flooded with photos of male admirers. Lucky for him, while he’s “not a big d—k pic guy,” Cohen said happy to receive other photos from fans. “Straight guys want me to validate their d—k,” he quipped.

The Watch What Happens Live host gave fans with a crush on the star a glimmer of hope when he told Cooper he’s currently single and very active on the apps making him “easy to find.”

Cohen went on to open up about what he looks for when he’s choosing a date. “Physically, I’m like the UN — I’m pretty open,” he said. “Personality wise, I like strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

The juiciest tidbit of the night came when the two played “Never Have I Ever” and he revealed that he once slept with two different men in one night — you get it Andy! “I’m a gay dude of a certain age in New York City,” he said. “I have some miles on me.”

During the game he also admitted to cheating on a partner in the past and having sex in a hot tub. “Isn’t that what hot tubs are for?” he joked. He also said that his best skill between the sheets is his “legendary” kiss, telling Cooper that he once took home the prize for “longest tongue” at a contest in Miami.

Who knew this silver-haired daddy had it in him!