Did my edible just kick in or did I really watch Andy Cohen vibing at a Grateful Dead show?

Andy Cohen's name has become synonymous with the drama-filled Real Housewives franchise, but it seems like his true passion lies with the Grateful Dead!

In a new TikTok video, the Bravo host can be seen rocking out in the stands at a Dead & Company concert, and instead of the sharp suit he usually wears on Watch What Happens Live, he's clad in baggy shorts and a tie-dye T-shirt.

No, you're not stoned (or maybe you are, no judgement); that really is Cohen bopping along to the music and playing the air guitar. Who knew the 56-year-old was a Deadhead?! While we were unaware of his love of this stoner band that got their start in San Francisco in the '60s, Cohen is a longtime fan. Back in 2015, he even penned an article for Entertainment Weekly about his experience of road-tripping with musician John Mayer to "bro it up" and see the Grateful Dead, who had just reunited and were playing together for the first time in two decades. "As a teenager in St. Louis, I'd drive in my '72 Buick Skylark convertible to wherever they were playing and dance like I didn't have a care in the world," he wrote. "Looking back, I wonder if Dead shows were my happy place because I was in the closet." Then, in 2022, he got the chance to introduce Dead & Company at a concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and footage of him on stage ended up on TikTok.