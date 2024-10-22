Did my edible just kick in or did I really watch Andy Cohen vibing at a Grateful Dead show?

Andy Cohen's name has become synonymous with the drama-filled Real Housewives franchise, but it seems like his true passion lies with the Grateful Dead!
In a new TikTok video, the Bravo host can be seen rocking out in the stands at a Dead & Company concert, and instead of the sharp suit he usually wears on Watch What Happens Live, he's clad in baggy shorts and a tie-dye T-shirt.
@sammiko90
Andy Cohen’s got the 411 #deadandco #bravo #sphere #andycohen
No, you're not stoned (or maybe you are, no judgement); that really is Cohen bopping along to the music and playing the air guitar.
Who knew the 56-year-old was a Deadhead?!
While we were unaware of his love of this stoner band that got their start in San Francisco in the '60s, Cohen is a longtime fan. Back in 2015, he even penned an article for Entertainment Weekly about his experience of road-tripping with musician John Mayer to "bro it up" and see the Grateful Dead, who had just reunited and were playing together for the first time in two decades.
"As a teenager in St. Louis, I'd drive in my '72 Buick Skylark convertible to wherever they were playing and dance like I didn't have a care in the world," he wrote. "Looking back, I wonder if Dead shows were my happy place because I was in the closet."
Then, in 2022, he got the chance to introduce Dead & Company at a concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and footage of him on stage ended up on TikTok.
@maggievmiles
Andy Cohen voice cracking as he intros Dead n co at Citi Field. #citifield #andycohen #johnmayer #deadnco #grateful #gratefuldead #citifieldconcert #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #newyorker #concert #concertlife #intro #vlog #ditl #happy #nyctok #nytok #funny #friends #crowd #deadhead #sober #soberlife #show #host
We're used to seeing Cohen as either the sharp-witted, suit-wearing host known best for stirring up drama or a tipsy partier hosting New Year's Eve Live with his bud Anderson Cooper, but watching him dance like no one's watching at a Dead concert is bringing us joy and making us feel like we're standing in the middle of that cloud of weed smoke too!