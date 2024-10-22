Scroll To Top
Did my edible just kick in or did I really watch Andy Cohen vibing at a Grateful Dead show?

Did my edible just kick in or did I really watch Andy Cohen vibing at a Grateful Dead show?

Andy Cohen rocking out at a Grateful Dead concert
TikTok via @sammiko90; lev radin.Shutterstock

Apparently the Bravo host's many talents include air guitar!

Andy Cohen's name has become synonymous with the drama-filled Real Housewives franchise, but it seems like his true passion lies with the Grateful Dead!

In a new TikTok video, the Bravo host can be seen rocking out in the stands at a Dead & Company concert, and instead of the sharp suit he usually wears on Watch What Happens Live, he's clad in baggy shorts and a tie-dye T-shirt.

@sammiko90

Andy Cohen’s got the 411 #deadandco #bravo #sphere #andycohen

No, you're not stoned (or maybe you are, no judgement); that really is Cohen bopping along to the music and playing the air guitar.

Who knew the 56-year-old was a Deadhead?!

While we were unaware of his love of this stoner band that got their start in San Francisco in the '60s, Cohen is a longtime fan. Back in 2015, he even penned an article for Entertainment Weekly about his experience of road-tripping with musician John Mayer to "bro it up" and see the Grateful Dead, who had just reunited and were playing together for the first time in two decades.

"As a teenager in St. Louis, I'd drive in my '72 Buick Skylark convertible to wherever they were playing and dance like I didn't have a care in the world," he wrote. "Looking back, I wonder if Dead shows were my happy place because I was in the closet."

Then, in 2022, he got the chance to introduce Dead & Company at a concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and footage of him on stage ended up on TikTok.

@maggievmiles

Andy Cohen voice cracking as he intros Dead n co at Citi Field. #citifield #andycohen #johnmayer #deadnco #grateful #gratefuldead #citifieldconcert #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #newyorker #concert #concertlife #intro #vlog #ditl #happy #nyctok #nytok #funny #friends #crowd #deadhead #sober #soberlife #show #host

We're used to seeing Cohen as either the sharp-witted, suit-wearing host known best for stirring up drama or a tipsy partier hosting New Year's Eve Live with his bud Anderson Cooper, but watching him dance like no one's watching at a Dead concert is bringing us joy and making us feel like we're standing in the middle of that cloud of weed smoke too!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

