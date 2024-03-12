Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney: 'This kind of hatred is violence'

Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney: 'This kind of hatred is violence'

Lady Gaga and Dylan Mulvaney
Instagram (@ladygaga)

Mother Monster hath spoken.

@andrewjstillman

From Bud Light to Instagram, Dylan Mulvaney just can’t seem to catch a break from trans hatred. Fortunately, she’s got Mother Monster on her side to fight off all the haters.

Mulvaney recently paired with Lady Gaga for a photoshoot for Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup brand. They posted an image of the two of them with the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day” in celebration of the holiday on March 8.

It doesn’t take any scrolling to immediately see the hateful comments, which include offenses like, “This is so degrading to REAL women,” and, “Two men cannot represent a real Queen.”

After Mulvaney’s post had circulated for a couple of days, Gaga took it upon herself to address the nasty comments by posting the same picture on her own Instagram page with a much lengthier caption and her thoughts on what "backlash" really means.

“It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred,” she said, noting that "this kind of hatred is violence." She also addressed newspapers calling it “backlash” but confirmed, “'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn't like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

Gaga also detailed the “immense work” still needed from society to “make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us.”

The hatred has caused her to feel very protective, not just of Mulvaney, “but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”

Even though Gaga isn’t the official spokesperson for our community, she’s been advocating for LGBTQ+ throughout her entire career. Moreover, she’s been sharing a message of peace and equality among people of all gender identities.

She concluded, “May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life — that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as ‘backlash.’ People deserve better.”

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentTransMusic
dylan mulvaneyentertainmentequalityhaus labsinstagramtransgenderlady gagaLady Gaga
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio