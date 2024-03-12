Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney: 'This kind of hatred is violence'
Mother Monster hath spoken.
From Bud Light to Instagram, Dylan Mulvaney just can’t seem to catch a break from trans hatred. Fortunately, she’s got Mother Monster on her side to fight off all the haters.
Mulvaney recently paired with Lady Gaga for a photoshoot for Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup brand. They posted an image of the two of them with the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day” in celebration of the holiday on March 8.
It doesn’t take any scrolling to immediately see the hateful comments, which include offenses like, “This is so degrading to REAL women,” and, “Two men cannot represent a real Queen.”
After Mulvaney’s post had circulated for a couple of days, Gaga took it upon herself to address the nasty comments by posting the same picture on her own Instagram page with a much lengthier caption and her thoughts on what "backlash" really means.
“It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred,” she said, noting that "this kind of hatred is violence." She also addressed newspapers calling it “backlash” but confirmed, “'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn't like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”
Gaga also detailed the “immense work” still needed from society to “make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us.”
The hatred has caused her to feel very protective, not just of Mulvaney, “but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”
Even though Gaga isn’t the official spokesperson for our community, she’s been advocating for LGBTQ+ throughout her entire career. Moreover, she’s been sharing a message of peace and equality among people of all gender identities.
She concluded, “May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life — that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as ‘backlash.’ People deserve better.”