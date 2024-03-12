Lady Gaga defends Dylan Mulvaney: 'This kind of hatred is violence'

From Bud Light to Instagram, Dylan Mulvaney just can’t seem to catch a break from trans hatred. Fortunately, she’s got Mother Monster on her side to fight off all the haters.

Mulvaney recently paired with Lady Gaga for a photoshoot for Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup brand. They posted an image of the two of them with the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day” in celebration of the holiday on March 8.

It doesn't take any scrolling to immediately see the hateful comments, which include offenses like, "This is so degrading to REAL women," and, "Two men cannot represent a real Queen." After Mulvaney's post had circulated for a couple of days, Gaga took it upon herself to address the nasty comments by posting the same picture on her own Instagram page with a much lengthier caption and her thoughts on what "backlash" really means.