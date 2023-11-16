Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner Misspelled A Slur And Twitter Is Roasting While We Cackle

Caitlyn Jenner
Joe Seer/Shutterstock

The former Olympian tried to use a slur on social media and ended up falling flat on her face.

Caitlyn Jenner was trolled on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday after attempting to use the R-word only to misspell it.

The Olympic medal winner tried to use the slur in response to Donald Trump Jr. complaining about not being “allowed to use the R word” on the social media site, reported PageSix.

When posting about the news that Joe Biden is renewing a sanctions waiver that would grant Iran access to $10 billion from Iraq in exchange for electricity purchases, Trump wrote, “I know you’re not allowed to use the R word that was a big part of our vernacular growing up if you’re my age, but there has to be exceptions, right??? Because this is f&$king re$?&;ed! How much do the democrats hate the world? Do they ever learn?”

Then in a move that would be hilarious, if it wasn’t so offensive, Jenner commented “I’ll say it RETARTED!”

After X users pointed out the spelling error, she corrected her spelling and posted the actual slur.

But users didn’t stop at correcting Jenner, they began mercilessly trolling the 74-year-old “I Am Cait” star.

“Misspelling that word specifically is so goddamn funny,” one user commented.

Another person wrote, “Heaux, are you dumb?”

“Perfect. No notes,” someone else commented.

“You almost got it sis…. ALMOST,” one user quipped

“I give you a D in spelling,” another person joked.

Although Jenner corrected the spelling, she didn’t remove the original comment. “Omg I immediately respelled it properly in the comments,” she wrote in a follow-up post on X. “epic ironic fail, I get it.”

The Special Olympics classifies the slur Jenner used as hate speech and says the term is still “prevalent throughout social media” and that “research shows that when social media users are posting about people with intellectual disabilities, 7 in every 10 of those posts are negative, and 6 in 10 contain a slur.”

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesNews
caitlyn jennertwittersocial mediaslur
