Iconic actress Gillian Anderson recently showed off a risqué handmade gift from Olympic gold medal winner Tom Daley that would make your grandma blush!

The gift stems from the social media interaction the two had in 2021 when the 29-year-old British diver posted photos of the pouch he crocheted to hold his gold medal from the 202 Tokyo Games. Anderson commented under the Instagram post, “When you have a spare few minutes while conquering the world, how about crocheting Jean Milburn a hat/scarf/honey cup, to wear if we do another @sexeducation season … and then we’ll auction it for your favourite LGBTQ charity?”

Since then, Daley has continued to knit and crochet and even has a craft-centric Instagram account with 1.2 million followers.

But Daley’s latest creation is more NSFW than a Union Jack pouch for his medal. To celebrate Anderson’s final season playing sex therapist Jean Milburn on Netflix’s Sex Education, the athlete gifted her with a rainbow colored crocheted penis.