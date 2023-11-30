You're Gonna Need To See The Naughty Gift Tom Daley Gave Gillian Anderson, We're Cackling
The Olympic diver truly is good with his hands.
Iconic actress Gillian Anderson recently showed off a risqué handmade gift from Olympic gold medal winner Tom Daley that would make your grandma blush!
The gift stems from the social media interaction the two had in 2021 when the 29-year-old British diver posted photos of the pouch he crocheted to hold his gold medal from the 202 Tokyo Games. Anderson commented under the Instagram post, “When you have a spare few minutes while conquering the world, how about crocheting Jean Milburn a hat/scarf/honey cup, to wear if we do another @sexeducation season … and then we’ll auction it for your favourite LGBTQ charity?”
Since then, Daley has continued to knit and crochet and even has a craft-centric Instagram account with 1.2 million followers.
But Daley’s latest creation is more NSFW than a Union Jack pouch for his medal. To celebrate Anderson’s final season playing sex therapist Jean Milburn on Netflix’s Sex Education, the athlete gifted her with a rainbow colored crocheted penis.
And in case giant man meat wasn’t a big enough gift, Daley also knitted the X-Files star a multi-colored sweater that she wore on the final season of Sex Education.
“Wanted to say a huge huge thank you to the darling @tomdaley for knitting this fantastic jumper (and crocheted willy) for me to wear for our final season of @sexeducation!” Anderson wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair posing with Daley’s explicit creation.
Anderson also revealed that by auctioning off the “willy,” they raised over £12,000 for the mental health charity Mind, which was then “divided amongst eight local branches that work with LGBTQIA+ communities.”
“Thank you for your stellar knitting skills, Tom, and for coming to visit me on set!” she added.
Daley, who hopes to represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics in 2024 after taking a two-year break from diving, also launched a range of Sex Education-themed T-shirts, mugs, crochet patterns, and even mini kits for making your very own mini crocheted genitalia keyrings as part of his Made With Love By Tom Daley business.