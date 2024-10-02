25 hunky celebs who are so HOT they're making hump day bearable

Instagram @violetchachki; X @dailyross; X @sheschiara_
If you've been having a rough week and are counting down the days until the weekend starts, then we've got you covered. We can't get your boss off of your back or clean your house for you, but we can give you steamy eye candy to help motivate you to get to the weekend, where you can get on those apps and find a hunk of your very own!
From Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story looking sexy to Dylan O'Brian and model Dawn Tang showing off their ass…ets to Violet Chachki decked out in leather, these celebs will have you panting!
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
He may play a murderer on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but he looks like a treat!
Taylor Zakhar Perez
With those abs and a face card that never declines, he may just be the sexiest actor alive!
Joe Jonas
Just let that jump suit roll down a little bit further...
Harris Dickinson
He can be our baby girl any day!
Dawn Fang
Model Dawn Fang has us SWEATING!
James McAvoy
Well, hello daddy!
Jeremy Pope
Those sultry eyes are making us feel things!
Sebastian Croft
This Heartstopper star is giving us naughty thoughts...
Ross Lynch
Ross Lynch's rock star career is giving us life!
And even more Ross Lynch
Ok, so we may be slightly obsessed!
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal in short shorts is one of our favorite things!
Justin Bieber
The Biebs is looking all grown up!
Canada's Drag Race star Kendall Gender is so FIRE in and out of drag!
Elliot Meeten
We wish we were that Walkman!
Manny Jacinto
Actor Manny Jacinto is so hot, now we're even more angry that The Acolyte got canceled.
Bad Bunny
We're loving Bad Bunny's new look!
Cha Eunwoo
K-pop singer Cha Eunoo is looking fooiiiiiine on the cover of Vogue!
Dylan O'Brian
Dylan O'Brian again.. yes. Twerking? Yes, please!
Shawn Mendes
Hello biceps!
Troye Sivan
Pop star Troye Sivan just gets hotter every year.
Jamie Dornan
We'd let Jamie Dornan take us to the Red Room anytime!
Mingyu
We're going to need more celebs to start wearing half shirts!
Jonathan Bailey
Yes, daddy!
Tom Daley
This Paper Magazine photoshoot on Tom Daley is divine!