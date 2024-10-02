25 hunky celebs who are so HOT they're making hump day bearable

Scroll To Top
Celebrities

25 hunky celebs who are making hump day bearable

Ross Lynch Violet Chachki Gottmik Dylan O'Brian
Instagram @violetchachki; X @dailyross; X @sheschiara_

These boys are making us thirsty AF!


If you've been having a rough week and are counting down the days until the weekend starts, then we've got you covered. We can't get your boss off of your back or clean your house for you, but we can give you steamy eye candy to help motivate you to get to the weekend, where you can get on those apps and find a hunk of your very own!

From Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story looking sexy to Dylan O'Brian and model Dawn Tang showing off their ass…ets to Violet Chachki decked out in leather, these celebs will have you panting!

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

He may play a murderer on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but he looks like a treat!

Cooper Koch

Taylor Zakhar Perez

With those abs and a face card that never declines, he may just be the sexiest actor alive!

Andrew Garfield

Violet Chachki

Drag Race'sViolet Chachki​ in leather at the Folsom Street Fair has us panting!

Joe Jonas

Just let that jump suit roll down a little bit further...

Harris Dickinson

He can be our baby girl any day!

Dawn Fang

Model Dawn Fang has us SWEATING!

James McAvoy

Well, hello daddy!

Jeremy Pope

Those sultry eyes are making us feel things!

Sebastian Croft

This Heartstopper star is giving us naughty thoughts...

Ross Lynch

Ross Lynch's rock star career is giving us life!

More Ross Lynch 

And even more Ross Lynch

Ok, so we may be slightly obsessed!

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal in short shorts is one of our favorite things!

Justin Bieber

The Biebs is looking all grown up!

Dylan O'Brian

Canada's Drag Race star Kendall Gender is so FIRE in and out of drag!

Elliot Meeten

We wish we were that Walkman!

Manny Jacinto

Actor Manny Jacinto is so hot, now we're even more angry that The Acolyte got canceled.

Bad Bunny

We're loving Bad Bunny's new look!

Cha Eunwoo

K-pop singer Cha Eunoo is looking fooiiiiiine on the cover of Vogue!

Dylan O'Brian

Dylan O'Brian again.. yes. Twerking? Yes, please!

Shawn Mendes

Hello biceps!

Troye Sivan

Pop star Troye Sivan just gets hotter every year.

Jamie Dornan

We'd let Jamie Dornan take us to the Red Room anytime!

Mingyu

We're going to need more celebs to start wearing half shirts!

Jonathan Bailey

Yes, daddy!

Tom Daley

This Paper Magazine photoshoot on Tom Daley is divine!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

