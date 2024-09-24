Scroll To Top
Jenny Shimizu spills on her steamy booty calls with pop icon Madonna in the 90s

Jenny Shimizu and Madonna had a fling in the 90s
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation; Rommel Demano/Getty Images

"I mean, you’re not gonna say no to Madonna in the '90s," Jenny Shimizu said

Model Jenny Shimizu is spilling piping hot tea about her '90s fling with pop icon Madonna, and now we wish we had a time machine to take us back a few decades.

The 1990s was a time when being out could ruin your career, but even then, Shimizu lived her life loud and proud, walking the runway and posing for fashion brands like CK One, Banana Republic, Versace, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier, and dated some of the most famous women in the world.

Shimizu has been linked to Angelina Jolie, Rebecca Loos, lone Skye, Susi Kenna, and now she’s married to Michelle Harper — her dating roster was unparalleled!

In the new six-part docuseries In Vogue: The 90s, the 57-year-old model opens up about how much she loved "feeling like a high-class hooker" while she was jet-setting around Europe whenever Madonna was in the mood for a booty call.

"I mean, you're not gonna say no to Madonna in the '90s," Shimizu recalls in the final installment of the series, according to People. "Not only was it great feeling like a high-class hooker — because really it was. You'd get a phone call like, 'Hey can you meet me at my Paris show. You're in Europe right?'"

She continued, "So I'd be like, 'Yeah, I'm just finishing Prada. Right after Prada I'll catch a plane over.' And I would. I'd go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have sex, and then fly back to Milan."

Shimizu then joked that her wife, Michell Harper, is "going to kill me."

This isn't the first time the Japanese American model has opened up about her hot and heavy sexcapades with Madonna. "It wasn't about an emotional bond, it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy," she wrote in her memoir. "I loved the fact that I was at this woman's beck and call. It turned me on, being ordered to her room whenever she felt like sex."

Reportedly, this steamy period with the Queen of Pop overlapped with her relationship with one of the most famous actresses of all time, Angelina Jolie, who she dated from 1996 to 2000. Sleeping with Madonna and Angelina Jolie at the same time is WILD!

"I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn't married my husband," Jolie told Girlfriends magazine back in 1997, referencing her ex Jonny Lee Miller. "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."

Shimizu's '90s exploits are going to be living in our heads rent free for a long time!

CelebritiesBisexualEntertainmentLesbian
90s90s celebritiesmadonnaangelina joliebisexualcelebritiesin vogue: the 90sjenny shimizulesbiansapphic
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

