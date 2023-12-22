'Looking's Russell Tovey Reveals 1st Time He Saw A Rim Job On Screen

We’ve loved Russell Tovey for a long time, especially after he started gaining attention for his time on Being Human and Looking.

Like all of us, Tovey went through his own gay awakening when he was younger, and he’ll never forget the first time he saw a man giving another man a rim job.

Sitting down with W Magazine to talk about the first full-length documentary produced by WeTransfer’s WePresent platform, Life is Excellent, Tovey took some time to reflect on his life, his role models, and his status as a queer icon.

When asked if a particular piece of media first stirred that queer identity, Tovey said a movie called Beautiful Thing about two boys falling in love on a housing estate “made such a difference” because when he watched it, he saw himself within the characters.

Following that, when the original UK version of Queer as Folk came on, it “terrified” Tovey because of the more explicit content.