Sam Smith & Christian Cowan have reportedly broken up, but the singer is denying it

It’s giving confusion!

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan first sparked relationship rumors in Jan. 2023 when they were spotted arm-in-arm together, and even shared a kiss, in New York City. A year later, there are reports that Smith and Cowan have potentially broken up.

An initial report from The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Jan. 2 claimed that “Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas.” A source also told the publication that “they’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers. But, for now, they have separated.”

This initial report was prompted by the rumor that Smith had joined Raya – which is essentially an invite-only dating app for celebrities – during the holiday break of 2023.