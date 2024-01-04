Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Sam Smith & Christian Cowan have reportedly broken up, but the singer is denying it

Sam Smith & Christian Cowan have reportedly broken up, but the singer is denying it

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan
Image: Getty Images

Reports that the couple has broken up are hitting the press, but Sam Smith is shutting them down.

simbernardo

It’s giving confusion!

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan first sparked relationship rumors in Jan. 2023 when they were spotted arm-in-arm together, and even shared a kiss, in New York City. A year later, there are reports that Smith and Cowan have potentially broken up.

An initial report from The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Jan. 2 claimed that “Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas.” A source also told the publication that “they’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers. But, for now, they have separated.”

This initial report was prompted by the rumor that Smith had joined Raya – which is essentially an invite-only dating app for celebrities – during the holiday break of 2023.

However, the Daily Mail updated its report on Thursday, Jan. 4 to include Smith’s rebuttal of such claims. A source close to Smith has allegedly told the publication that “Sam and Christian are still very much in a relationship and haven’t been on Raya.”

The source added, “Given there’s a profile for them that exists on the app, there’s a fear now that someone is impersonating Sam. They will be speaking to Raya about this.”

It’s important to note that many LGBTQ+ couples have embraced open-relationship dynamics in recent years, many of which allow partners to be on dating apps. There’s a chance that Smith did join Raya with Cowan’s consent, which wouldn’t cause the end of their relationship.

Moreover, it’s also possible that someone managed to impersonate Smith to join Raya. The act of catfishing on dating apps is becoming increasingly harder as the years go by… but given that Raya is a private social network for celebs, it’s possible that someone successfully impersonated Smith to enter the platform.

Time will tell what’s really going on here. At the end of the day, we hope both Smith and Cowan are doing great in their lives – together or apart!

CelebritiesDatingMusicFashion
sam smithbreakupbreakup rumorscelebrities
Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

