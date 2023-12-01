Scroll To Top
Movies

The Iron Claw Actors Shaved Together From Head To Toe

'The Iron Claw' Actors Shaved Together From Head To Toe

'The Iron Claw' Actors
A24

"It was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you and yes, they're shaving off all of our body hair," said Jeremy Allen White.

@andrewjstillman

As the release date for the The Iron Claw wrestling biopic nears, stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson are teasing us with some of what we can expect.

Among the thirst traps are the hairless and chiseled bodies the actors worked so hard on to bring the story to life. For those unaware, The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich brothers, Kevin (Efron), Kerry (White), David (Dickinson) and Mike (Stanley Simmons). They’re one of the most famous wrestling families in history and underwent an enormous amount of personal tragedy during their time in the spotlight.

One thing the actors had to do to get in character?

Shave. Everything.

“Our bodies had to be completely shaved,” White told Variety at a reception for the film in Los Angeles. “We were strangers at the time. Now I know them and love them, but at the time, it was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you and yes, they’re shaving off all of our body hair.”

This is among the many pre-show tidbits that have us excited about the homoeroticism in this film. While we can only imagine what it was like to be in the room with all of these men, presumably naked, White admitted, “It was incredible but we also looked ridiculous.”

Once they were smooth from head to toe, director Sean Durbin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) forced the actors to get into increasingly tighter outfits to show us all they’re working with.

“It was always smaller, always shorter,” said White. “It was never, ‘Cover up their skin.’ I don’t think any of us were confident in those first fittings. We were like, ‘We have a lot of work to do.”

That said, despite the 25 pounds of muscle White packed on to play “The Texas Tornado” and the 22 pounds Dickinson gained for “The Yellow Rose of Texas” on 3,000 calories a day, both of them still felt comfortable being in the shot with Efron.

“I joke about it but it’s true — I didn’t want to stand close to him while shooting the movie because it would make me look my size,” said White. “But it’s hard because we play brothers. I do have to be around him. Although I tried to make Harris stand next to him most of the time.”

The Iron Claw, already hailed for being a tender tribute and moving tribute to the Von Erichs that chronicles the highs and lows of their lives, is set to hit theaters on December 22.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesMenCelebrities
harris dickinsonhomoeroticismjeremy allen whitesean durbinstanley simmonsthirst trapsvon erich brotherszac efronthe iron claw
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio