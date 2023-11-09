Look At This Very Gay Video Of 'The Iron Claw' Cast Eating Ribs

The Iron Claw is a new movie from A24 about family and brotherhood. It's the true story of the real-life Von Erich brothers who were professional wrestlers in the 1980s.

The trailer dropped about a month ago and while the story is enticing—the trailer was even more so.

The Iron Claw | Official Trailer HD | A24 www.youtube.com

It stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson as the brothers and there are lots of bare chests, side smirks, and sweaty moments—BUT IT DOESN'T STOP THERE!

The ad campaign has continued with live covers and slow-motion Tiktoks where the trio does the following:

Eat ribs on bales of hay.

Eat ribs slowly on bales of hay.

Eat ribs seductively and slowly on bales of hay while looking into the camera and staring into your soul.

I am not a fan of saying things are queer or gay coded....but HERE I AM SAYING IT BECAUSE THIS IS SO GAY I CAN'T TAKE IT.

LOOK AT THIS—

@entertainment_weekly Order up. Ladies and gentlemen, #TheIronClaw cast. #JeremyAllenWhite #ZacEfron #HarrisDickinson #YesChef

EXCUSE ME?

There is zero reason for any of them to eat BBQ Ribs that softly. PUT YOUR FINGERS AWAY MR. EFRON AND HOW DARE YOU WINK?!

AND THEN WHAT ABOUT THIS?!

@entertainment_weekly The boys of #TheIronClaw are ready to rumble! #ZacEfron #JeremyAllenWhite #HarrisDickinson #ZacEfronEdit





AND EVEN THIS!

@entertainment_weekly Check out some #BTS footage from our #TheIronClaw cover shoot! #JeremyAllenWhite #HarrisDikinson #ZacEfron #JeremyAllenWhiteEdit

I know, you have never wanted more behind-the-scenes stuff in your life.

Anyway, can't wait to see more of this movie and I am pretty sure that I am going to see most, if not all of you in the theatre.