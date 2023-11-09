Scroll To Top
Movies

Look At This Very Gay Video Of 'The Iron Claw' Cast Eating Ribs

Look At This Very Gay Video Of 'The Iron Claw' Cast Eating Ribs

Look At This Very Gay Video Of 'The Iron Claw' Cast Eating Ribs

How many of you are now excited for this movie?

The Iron Claw is a new movie from A24 about family and brotherhood. It's the true story of the real-life Von Erich brothers who were professional wrestlers in the 1980s.

The trailer dropped about a month ago and while the story is enticing—the trailer was even more so.

The Iron Claw | Official Trailer HD | A24www.youtube.com

It stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson as the brothers and there are lots of bare chests, side smirks, and sweaty moments—BUT IT DOESN'T STOP THERE!

The ad campaign has continued with live covers and slow-motion Tiktoks where the trio does the following:

  • Eat ribs on bales of hay.
  • Eat ribs slowly on bales of hay.
  • Eat ribs seductively and slowly on bales of hay while looking into the camera and staring into your soul.
I am not a fan of saying things are queer or gay coded....but HERE I AM SAYING IT BECAUSE THIS IS SO GAY I CAN'T TAKE IT.

LOOK AT THIS—

@entertainment_weekly

Order up. Ladies and gentlemen, #TheIronClaw cast. #JeremyAllenWhite #ZacEfron #HarrisDickinson #YesChef

EXCUSE ME?

There is zero reason for any of them to eat BBQ Ribs that softly. PUT YOUR FINGERS AWAY MR. EFRON AND HOW DARE YOU WINK?!

AND THEN WHAT ABOUT THIS?!

@entertainment_weekly

The boys of #TheIronClaw are ready to rumble! #ZacEfron #JeremyAllenWhite #HarrisDickinson #ZacEfronEdit


AND EVEN THIS!

@entertainment_weekly

Check out some #BTS footage from our #TheIronClaw cover shoot! #JeremyAllenWhite #HarrisDikinson #ZacEfron #JeremyAllenWhiteEdit

I know, you have never wanted more behind-the-scenes stuff in your life.

Anyway, can't wait to see more of this movie and I am pretty sure that I am going to see most, if not all of you in the theatre.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesGayEntertainmentZacEfronCelebrities
a24jeremy allen whitethe iron clawzac efrontrailerwrestling
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

Read Full Bio