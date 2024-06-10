More ‘Practical Magic’? Looks like those spells you’ve been casting may have worked

Sorry, busy hyperventilating in gay over here, because Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reportedly in talks to return for a Practical Magicsequel.

Yes, it took 26 years but we could not be happier at the thought of another, hopefully cathartic adventure with Gillian and Sally. In the first film, the two sisters got caught up in a bit of a murder coverup/supernatural Weekend at Bernie’s situation when they accidentally killed and reanimated Gillian's toxic ex Jimmy (Goran Visnjic). It quickly became a cult and camp classic, because who doesn't love to see a little witchy revenge?

In the following years, there have been rumors, rumblings, and developments of sequels, prequels, and a spin-off series on Max that never quite came to fruition. But you can’t keep a good witch down forever, and it seems instead we’re going back to where it all started with our original cast.

No complaints. Also, no word yet on what the sequel will focus on, but we will be manifesting more news (and pouring ourselves some celebratory midnight margaritas) in the meantime.