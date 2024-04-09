Billie Eilish set the internet ablaze with the announcement of her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is slated to come out on May 17.



At the time of her reveal in an Instagram post, she said that she wouldn’t release any singles beforehand, and that fans would have to wait until the day of the album’s release for any music so they could hear it in full.





See on Instagram Well, apparently Rolling Stone activated Eilish’s bad guy side when they posted an article about the album that allegedly leaked the track list for the album. “F*ck rolling stone,” she wrote, before following up with a secondary, “f*ck you guys @rollingstone [clown emoji].”