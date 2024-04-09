Scroll To Top
Music

Billie Eilish UNLEASHES on Rolling Stone over alleged leaked track list

Billie Eilish Rolling Stone
Sarah Morris/WireImage

The singer wants everyone to experience her new album as a whole on release day.

@andrewjstillman

Billie Eilish set the internet ablaze with the announcement of her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is slated to come out on May 17.

At the time of her reveal in an Instagram post, she said that she wouldn’t release any singles beforehand, and that fans would have to wait until the day of the album’s release for any music so they could hear it in full.


Well, apparently Rolling Stone activated Eilish’s bad guy side when they posted an article about the album that allegedly leaked the track list for the album.

“F*ck rolling stone,” she wrote, before following up with a secondary, “f*ck you guys @rollingstone [clown emoji].”

The article in question no longer has said leaked track list, though Reddit users were quick to get it and follow along with the drama afterward, and one even captured a screenshot of the original article.

On Twitter, some fans wonder if the magazine made a huge mistake, or if Eilish was just being a little overdramatic. Others wonder if this is another publicity stunt similar to her adding people to her Close Friends list on Instagram as a means of gaining traction.

Either way, we’ll be (im)patiently awaiting May 17 for the official track list to drop with the album.

Scroll through for some reactions to Eilish calling out Rolling Stone.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

