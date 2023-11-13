Scroll To Top
Billie Eilish Says She's 'Attracted To Women For Real'

Billie Eilish Says She's 'Attracted To Women For Real'

Billie Eilish
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

"billie eilish coming out for the 18th time this year," one fan joked.

rachelkiley

Billie Eilish has sort of, maybe, probably come out multiple times by now, but a recent interview confirms her attraction to women.

The singer turned heads late last week when she posted a selfie with an Instagram filter over her face reading “Gay & Tired.” This was just one of a number of instances where she has signaled to fans via social media that she’s not-so-straight, previously alluding to being “fruity,” talking about having crushes on Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke, and writing “i love girls” on an Instagram post.

For some fans, all of this has been more than enough to suggest Eilish was coming out without making a big show of it, while others pushed back at the “speculation,” demanding she still be considered straight—the last label she had explicitly claimed years ago—until she says otherwise.

A recent interview with Variety doesn’t exactly see the “What Was I Made For?” singer slap a new label on herself, but she was a little more forthcoming about her attractions.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Clarifying further, she added that she has “deep connections with women,” citing friends and family, before taking it another step.

“I’m physically attracted to them,” she added. “But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Fans who previously picked up on the very obvious “hints” Eilish was throwing down have expressed relief, hoping this will make people think twice about defaulting to heteronormativity or expecting celebrities to spell everything out in order to be considered anything other than straight. (It won’t.)

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

