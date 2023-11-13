Billie Eilish Says She's 'Attracted To Women For Real'

Billie Eilish has sort of, maybe, probably come out multiple times by now, but a recent interview confirms her attraction to women.

The singer turned heads late last week when she posted a selfie with an Instagram filter over her face reading “Gay & Tired.” This was just one of a number of instances where she has signaled to fans via social media that she’s not-so-straight, previously alluding to being “fruity,” talking about having crushes on Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke, and writing “i love girls” on an Instagram post.

For some fans, all of this has been more than enough to suggest Eilish was coming out without making a big show of it, while others pushed back at the “speculation,” demanding she still be considered straight—the last label she had explicitly claimed years ago—until she says otherwise. A recent interview with Variety doesn’t exactly see the “What Was I Made For?” singer slap a new label on herself, but she was a little more forthcoming about her attractions. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” Clarifying further, she added that she has “deep connections with women,” citing friends and family, before taking it another step. “I’m physically attracted to them,” she added. “But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”