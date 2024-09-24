Scroll To Top
JoJo Siwa drops provocative photoshoot and the internet is TORN

JoJo Siwa
LadyGunn Magazine

It's certainly an attention-grabber!

rachelkiley

A new JoJo Siwa photoshoot has the internet buzzing... and it's not hard to see why.

The "Karma" singer recently posed for the cover of LadyGunn Magazine's December issue. That the look they went with was bedazzled is about the only thing it has in common with the Siwa the world is familiar with. The rest, well... see for yourself.

As with most of what Siwa does, the response was split. Some found the outfit and the overall vibe cringe, while others felt like she'd done something really interesting with this particular look — and were, frankly, GAGGED.

Regardless of individual opinions on the look, it's certainly an attention-getter — and with Siwa, that's the point.

In her interview with LadyGunn, she cited the Paul brothers as her early inspirations for how she approached her career. Both have regularly courted controversy ever since they began their rise to social media fame, although their individual scandals don't seem to have made any noticeable dent in their popularity or success.

“I learned at a very young age that in the public eye, any attention is attention…whether it be good attention or just attention," Siwa said. "I just signed with new management, and they’re great, amazing people. They were like, alright, we got to get people to rally around you and really start to like you. And I was like, oh no, that’s not the point."

She clearly brought that energy to the photoshoot as well, saying, "We can’t just do a cool photo shoot and hope for the best. It has to be like, what the fuck is she wearing now? You know what I mean? It has to be what is the next Halloween costume."

TBD on whether the Halloween bit happens, but for better and for worse, Siwa does seem to have achieved the "what the fuck is she wearing now" response she wanted with this one.

But let's be honest..... its kind of a serve!

