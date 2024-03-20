JoJo Siwa enters her adult era with new song 'Karma' and fans are DIVIDED

After years of wearing big bows in her hair, JoJo Siwa is entering her adult era, and the internet has thoughts.

The former Dance Moms star released a teaser clip from the music video for her new song "Karma" which features mature lyrics and her new "bad girl" persona.

"Karma's a b*tch, I should've known better/ If I had a wish I would've never F'd around," she sings. Back on March 11, Siwa hinted at the new song with a content warning that it "may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

@itsjojosiwa She’s with you right now.🌊❤️‍🔥🔃⌛️ ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa In recent years, the 20-year-old dancer and singer — who came out as queer back in 2021 — has managed to parlay her childhood fame into a successful career with a podcast and 45.5 million followers on TikTok. Not only does Siwa's new song feature more mature lyrics than her past hits, but the teaser images and clips she's shared show off revealing costumes, including one that was inspired by none other than the Princess of Pop herself. Siwa is seen in a skin-tight, sheer, nude body suit covered in rhinestones, which bears a striking resemblance to the sparkly cat suit Britney Spears wore in her "Toxic" music video, Page Six reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) The So You Think You Can Dance judge has been pushing the more adult version of herself for a while now, from talking about her sex and dating life in interviews and showing off a sleeve of tattoos on TikTok — although fans have been very skeptical about how real her new ink is. The internet is divided on how they feel about this new version of Siwa, with some praising her latest song and others roasting her cringe lyrics. Some fans quickly pointed out that the song sounded like the theme song to the '90s cartoon Gummy Bears or that it would feel right at home in a Descendants movie. Some people took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that naming the song Karma was a bad move because it welcomes comparisons to the Taylor Swift song of the same name, while other TikTok creators filmed themselves listening to the lyrics for the first time while trying not to laugh — they were unsuccessful. One queer TikTok creator made fun of the upcoming release of the song by predicting the lyrics before the teaser dropped and ended up being fairly spot-on with her guesses. But some fans love the song, including one fan who encouraged Siwa to "speak your truth baby lesbian." Check out the best fan reactions below!

that white girl on TikTok who deadass predicted Jojo Siwa’s entire album only for her new song Karma to be leaked and she was ON POINT ‽‽‽‽‽‽‽



the way I’m going wild over it lmao — Joli (@CameoJo) March 19, 2024

karma by jojo siwa sounds like it should be in descendants — adri ☆ (@clairosbluntt) March 19, 2024

SOMEONE ON TIKTOK SAID JOJO SIWA'S NEW SONG (KARMA) SOUNDS LIKE THE GUMMY BEAR SONG AND NOW I CAN'T UNHEAR IT 😭😭😭😭 — jane⸆⸉🎀 (@peacesignhrry) March 18, 2024

Taylor Swift fans should not be able to laugh about Jojo Siwa's new song without going to jail for hypocrites 😭 You cannot be laughing at "Karma is a bitch" when you cry after hearing "Karma is my boyfriend" pic.twitter.com/IT3TPf33xm — Nex 🍉 MMM (@AlterraRep) March 20, 2024