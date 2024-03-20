Scroll To Top
JoJo Siwa enters her adult era with new song 'Karma' and fans are DIVIDED

Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa is set to release her new song Karma
Shutterstock

The TikTok Star has replaced her big bow with a sheer body suit.

After years of wearing big bows in her hair, JoJo Siwa is entering her adult era, and the internet has thoughts.

The former Dance Moms star released a teaser clip from the music video for her new song "Karma" which features mature lyrics and her new "bad girl" persona.

"Karma's a b*tch, I should've known better/ If I had a wish I would've never F'd around," she sings. Back on March 11, Siwa hinted at the new song with a content warning that it "may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

@itsjojosiwa

She’s with you right now.🌊❤️‍🔥🔃⌛️

♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa

In recent years, the 20-year-old dancer and singer — who came out as queer back in 2021 — has managed to parlay her childhood fame into a successful career with a podcast and 45.5 million followers on TikTok.

Not only does Siwa's new song feature more mature lyrics than her past hits, but the teaser images and clips she's shared show off revealing costumes, including one that was inspired by none other than the Princess of Pop herself.

Siwa is seen in a skin-tight, sheer, nude body suit covered in rhinestones, which bears a striking resemblance to the sparkly cat suit Britney Spears wore in her "Toxic" music video, Page Six reports.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge has been pushing the more adult version of herself for a while now, from talking about her sex and dating life in interviews and showing off a sleeve of tattoos on TikTok — although fans have been very skeptical about how real her new ink is.

The internet is divided on how they feel about this new version of Siwa, with some praising her latest song and others roasting her cringe lyrics.

Some fans quickly pointed out that the song sounded like the theme song to the '90s cartoon Gummy Bears or that it would feel right at home in a Descendants movie.

Some people took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that naming the song Karma was a bad move because it welcomes comparisons to the Taylor Swift song of the same name, while other TikTok creators filmed themselves listening to the lyrics for the first time while trying not to laugh — they were unsuccessful.

One queer TikTok creator made fun of the upcoming release of the song by predicting the lyrics before the teaser dropped and ended up being fairly spot-on with her guesses.

But some fans love the song, including one fan who encouraged Siwa to "speak your truth baby lesbian."

Check out the best fan reactions below!

@babybeeabc “Why is it giving Can’t Be Tamed by Miley Cyrus?” Bc it was writen by the same person lol #jojosiwa #antoninaarmato #karma #dancemoms #descendants #mileycyrus ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@jordycrayy Replying to @Point and Sphere-Ty 🤡 🔪 #jojosiwa #dancemoms #popculture #popculturenews #celebs #hollywood #fyp #foryou #jojo #celebgossip ♬ original sound - Jordycray
@imari.shea #stitch with @JoJo Siwa I feel like this all started with the “My Crown” propaganda and now girly pops are making really bad music and not so great choreo to go along with it just for the hate streams #jojosiwa #karma #fyp ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@jcubedhax the final ballad is a hit #wlw #jojosiwa ♬ original sound - Coach Jackie J
@jcubedhax Replying to @madison why does the last line feel so random #wlw #jojosiwa ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@sabdaddy3 #stitch with @JoJo Siwa #jojosiwa #karma ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@totally.caitlin prob the hardest try not to laugh ive done #fypシ #jojosiwa ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa
@loukia_const #stitch with @JoJo Siwa ♬ Karma - JoJo Siwa

MusicTikTokEntertainmentLGBTQ+Celebrities
entertainmentjojo siwalgbtq+music videocelebritiesjojo siwa songkarmakarma songmusicqueertiktoktiktok reactions
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

