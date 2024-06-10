JoJo Siwa chugs vodka and slams 'd*cks online' during chaotic LA Pride performance

JoJo Siwa is doing the rounds at Pride performances this summer, with her Los Angeles appearance looking like it's setting the bar for Saphhic chaos.

The moments in the "Karma" singer's set that are making headlines include a rant about online trolls, yelling at the crowd for not being as loud as small children, and chugging down a bottle of vodka on stage.

"I woke up this morning and, as one does, I opened my phone, and the first thing that came up was a picture of me performing back when I was in London a couple days ago," she told the crowd after expressing her gratitude for them not being "the dicks online."

"This guy commented, and this was a new comment for me... It said, 'This man needs to be stopped.' They said that to me. The straight guy told me that I need to be stopped," she continued. "I realized two things. Number one, my dick was bigger than his, and number two, I fuck more girls than him."

The crowd seemed to be picking up what Siwa was putting down, even though at one point she complained, "I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you." "In fact, there is a six-year-old right there," she said, pointing into the crowd. "Why the fuck are you here? I love it. I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude." There was also this moment of Siwa seemingly chugging down some Tito's (she turned 21 last month), but it's unclear whether the bottle was actually filled with vodka or not.