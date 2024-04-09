JoJo Siwa schooled on music history after saying she wants to invent 'gay pop'

JoJo Siwa is getting the side-eye from queer music fans—and queer music icons—after a confoundingly clueless comment she made during an interview.

Siwa, who has been in the middle of a rebrand with the launch of her new song “Karma,” spoke with Billboard recently about her latest foray into music. Specifically, she spoke of wanting to create a “new genre of music.”

“I said it back in the day, when I first signed with Columbia. I said, ‘I wanna start a new genre of music.’ And they said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s called gay pop.’ And they were like, ‘What’s that?’ And I was like, ‘It’s like K-pop, right? But it’s gay pop,’” Siwa recounted.

Erm.

It's cool that the Dance Moms alum clearly wants to go out and do her own thing, but the idea that she’s doing anything that hasn’t been done before is not only laughable but, quite frankly, insulting to musicians who came before her.

Queer pop artists have been around—and out—for decades. Even if you want to talk about pop music that is explicitly lyrically gay, is otherwise comparable to other mainstream pop of its era, or exists only in recent years, there are plenty of trailblazers to point to.

Among them are Tegan and Sara, who responded to viral footage of Siwa's interview in the most appropriate way.

But our fave lesbian pop twins weren't alone in expressing frustration with Siwa's comments.