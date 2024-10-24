5 sexy moments from Troye Sivan on the "SWEAT" tour that have us out of breath

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has done a great job making a name for himself over the last few years, and the release of his album, Something to Give Each Other, has solidified his status as a powerhouse.

Since September, Sivan has been on the Sweat tour with Charlie XCX, who has very much enjoyed her Brat summer over the last few months as she took over pop culture.

Of course, it shouldn't come as a shock that these two icons teaming up would give us some memorable moments that would live up to the title of the tour, which just finished its short run.

On the last night of the tour in Seattle on October 23, Sivan sent us all wild when he performed the viral "Apple" dance from XCX's recent album. He joined a group of people wearing the ever popular green "BRAT" shirt as they danced along.

Listen, we love Troye Sivan around here. Whether he's dancing around and having a good time or serving some serious looks, we appreciate the entertainment he provides us. While the "Apple" dance was definitely cute, Sivan also has a lot of sex appeal that he brings to his music and shows. We knew he was bound to give us more than we were ready to handle on this tour, so here are 5 of his sexiest moments that have us thirsty for the next time he goes on tour!

The way he kicks off the show

Dancing in assless chaps

Giving Vinnie Hacker a lap dance

Any time he performed "One of Your Girls"