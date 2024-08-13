Scroll To Top
Did Connor Franta just CONFESS to his rumored relationship with Troye Sivan?

connor franta with troye sivan for tronnors learning about their connection to Chappell Roan
Kathy Hutchins; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Maybe the Tronnors were right about everything all along...

@andrewjstillman

If you were around in 2014 when YouTube started making people celebrities, you might remember a rumored relationship between Connor Franta and Troye Sivan, who donned the nickname “Tronnor” from adoring fans who loved the thought of the two of them together.

They've both gone on to have separate lives and careers since the days of their rumored relationship, which fans believe lasted until 2016. Fans also think Sivan’s 2018 heartbreaker “The Good Side” was about their relationship, though nothing has been confirmed.

What may have been confirmed, however, is the fact the relationship actually existed. *Gay gasp*

Franta recently appeared on the web series Obsessed with Brooke Averick, where he told the host about discovering fan-favorite pop girlie Chappell Roan ten years ago when he watched the first YouTube video she uploaded for "Die Young."

“I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time,” said Franta. “We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable. So, we started tweeting about it, like, ‘This girl is incredible.’ We were like, ‘She’s the next Adele.’”

The comment may have seemed sly on the podcast, but Tronnors jumped quickly on Franta’s mention of his then-boyfriend, which gave further clues to his ties with Sivan.

Back in 2014, Sivan publicly beat us all to the punchline when it came to Roan when he tweeted, “I’ve had 16 year old girl on repeat for 2 months. You HAVE to listen to this, guys - go send some love,” with a link to the since-deleted video for “Die Young.“

A subsequent tweet on the same day gave further nod to the connection when Sivan, too, referenced Roan (then still known by her birth name Kaleigh Rose) as a voice he hadn’t heard “since Adele, no exaggeration.”

Franta also replied to that tweet saying to "give that vocally blessed goddess her well deserved promo."

At the time, a younger Roan even noticed the shoutout and voiced her gratitude on Instagram.

The photo of Roan, Franta, and Sivan all together also adds further fuel to the fire:

Though neither Franta nor Sivan have yet to fully admit (or deny) that they dated, die-hard Tronnors have taken this as all the confirmation they need for proof the relationship happened. We might not know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, but we at least know that both Sivan and Franta knew about Roan’s talent long before the rest of us, and we're happy we've also seen the light.

It’s also further proof that Roan’s talents truly know no bounds or time. May her star be ever brighter and yes, may that vocally blessed goddess get all the praise she deserves.

Check out Franta’s interview on the matter below, and keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to the news.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

