Sex

​Pornhub’s spicy new stats reveal the naughty ways each state dealt with election week anxiety

Pornhub Stats
Shutterstock / Oleg Elkov

Wow, the Midwest let its freak flag fly this November.

rickycornish

Everybody has their kinks!

The 2024 presidential election was certainly a stressful week for everyone and the ripples effects are still felt today. How have millions of people coped with the results? Watching some NSFW content, naturally.

Pornhub just dropped the latest statistics for election week and with Florida's top search being "MAGA" and Lousiana's being "goth," there's quite a few keywords that'll leave you intrigued. Check out the map below.

Pornhub

It's completely normal for many people to turn to adult content during these stressful times. In fact, some of our favorite celebrities have launched their own OnlyFans accounts.

Let's also not forget that many adult entertainers are continuing to crank out a ton of spicy content to keep you distracted from all of the political discourse happening right now. Please remember to enjoy responsibly and take care of yourself during these tough times.

If you'd like to see all of Pornhub's fascinating statistics for the election and this past year, visit their official website here.

Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

