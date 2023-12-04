20 Sexy Pics Of Olympic Diver Anton Down-Jenkins That Make Us Do A Backflip

This Olympic diver is officially off the high dive

Instagram.com/AntonJenkins

Anton Down-Jenkins was the sexy gay diver who performed in the 2021 Summer Olympics following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The New Zealander was the first Olympic diver in 37 years to represent New Zealand as an out athlete and finished his Olympic quota for individual 3 m springboard at the Olympic Qualification Event.

Although he was campaigning for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Down-Jenkins announced on his Instagram that he was retiring from the boards and that, although people may be confused by the timing, "it couldn't feel more right."

He said he'd accomplished more than he ever wanted and ticked off all of his goals after Tokyo, and that he was proud of himself for going on as long as he had, "but my dreams have changed and there are so many things that I am excited to do that just don't involve being an athlete."

We'll miss the sexy diver who did New Zealand proud, but his Instagram ( @antonjenkins ) is full of pics chronicling his life that make us want to jump off the high dive and right into his deep waters.

Check out his farewell post below, as well as 20 other pictures that will live rent-free in your mind.