HBO’s The Last of Us was a smash-hit with viewers, and we’re eagerly awaiting the filming of season two following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Apart from starring the internet’s sexiest man alive, Pedro Pascal, the show also catapulted actor Bella Ramsey into the intense spotlight for her starring role as Ellie.

Among the upcoming season two plotlines, based on The Last of Us Part II video game, is Ellie’s relationship with Dina.

The seventh episode of season one already looked into Ellie’s lesbian status in her relationship with Riley, although that storyline is only explored in the downloadable expansion ack of The Last of Us video game outside of the show.

“When the script came through of Riley and Ellie’s story, I was very pleased,” Ramsey told PinkNews. “What was cool about it as well is that it was really relevant to the story — it wasn’t just saying, ‘We’re going to make a queer episode.’”

In regard to Dina, a relationship that’s cannon in the main storyline of the game, Ramsey said she was “really excited” to explore the relationship. “I can’t wait to do that, and to explore that story,” she said. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

As to who is playing Dina, that has remained under wraps (though eagle-eyed viewers noticed a moment in the first season that has fans pretty confident that it will be Paolina van Kleef who was credited as "staring girl" — as has the identity of the controversial season two character, Abby. Abby’s controversy partially revolves around the fact she makes the second part of the game even more traumatic than the first, though we’ll skip the spoilers as to the reasons why.

There are plenty of people we wish would play the character — who’s basically going to shift the entire perspective of the show — and rumors it might be Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, No One Will Save You), but as to the official casting, we’re all waiting in eager anticipation.

Regardless, now that the strike is over and filming is set to begin at the start of 2024, it’s sure to only be a matter of time before we get the official word on who will play these iconic characters for the most intense season yet.

As for now, stream the first season on HBO Max.