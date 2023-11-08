Scroll To Top
Patrick Dempsey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive, Can We Offer These 21 Alternatives?

Patrick Dempsey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive, Can We Offer These 21 Alternatives?

Patrick Dempsey Is People's Sexiest Man Alive, Can We Offer These 20 Alternatives?
It really is so hard to choose...


It really is so hard to choose...

People Magazine has announced Patrick Dempsey as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2023.

With so many amazingly talented and sexy options out there to choose from, we're sure it was hard for them to narrow down the list.

As it is, while we do agree that Patrick Dempsey is attractive, here are 20 alternatives that bring some representation into this mix. Whether part of the LGBTQIA+ community or just someone we wish was, scroll through for our picks on who else should've taken the crown.

Pedro Pascal

2. Curtis Hamilton

3. Joel Kim Booster

4. Murray Bartlett

5. Lukas Gage

6. Layton Williams

7. Ncuti Gatwa

8. Omar Ayuso

9. Matt Bomer

10. Wayne Brady

11. Lil Nas X

12. Diplo

13. Grant Coulson

14. Hrithik Roshan

15. Zac Efron

16. Billy Porter

17. Luke Evans

18. Zachary Quinto

19. Ricky Martin

20. Jonathan Bennett

21. Kim Tae-hyung

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Read Full Bio