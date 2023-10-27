Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Bella Ramsey Clarifies Pronouns: 'It's Impossible To Misgender Me'

Bella Ramsey
Fred Duval/Shutterstock

The actor said they are done talking about "gender stuff" for awhile.

rachelkiley

Bella Ramsey is once again reinforcing their pronoun preference, reminding people that they are actually open to any at all.

The nonbinary actor took to Instagram this week to call up an interview they did with The New York Times back in January, where they had said that they “couldn’t care less” about what pronouns people use for them — and meant it.

“I never wanted it to be a big deal,” they wrote on Instagram Stories. “I think I said in the British Vogue interview as an offhand comment (which became the headline obvs) that they/them feels the most truthful, meaning that neutral pronouns describe me most accurately. But comfort wise… I’m good with any.”

There has been some confusion about Ramsey’s pronoun preferences in the past, especially when she gets introduced in various articles as specifically using they/them pronouns, something that happened in a recent interview with The Times and may have contributed to her Instagram note.

This has prompted well-intentioned fans to occasionally try to correct people who have used anything but they/them pronouns for Ramsey, despite her attempts to clear up the situation in the past.

“I have no dysphoria surrounding pronouns,” they wrote. “Call me she, call me they, call me he, call me however you see me. You cannot go wrong! It’s impossible to misgender me.”

Ramsey had said in that Times interview that they consider their gender identity “one of the least interesting things to talk about,” despite it having “been so dominating [in media coverage]” of their work. So it’s no surprise they signed off their Instagram post by saying, “This is the last time I will talk about gender stuff for a while!”

CelebritiesTVEntertainmentGenderIdentity
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

