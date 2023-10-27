Bella Ramsey Clarifies Pronouns: 'It's Impossible To Misgender Me'

Bella Ramsey is once again reinforcing their pronoun preference, reminding people that they are actually open to any at all.

The nonbinary actor took to Instagram this week to call up an interview they did with The New York Times back in January, where they had said that they “couldn’t care less” about what pronouns people use for them — and meant it.

“I never wanted it to be a big deal,” they wrote on Instagram Stories. “I think I said in the British Vogue interview as an offhand comment (which became the headline obvs) that they/them feels the most truthful, meaning that neutral pronouns describe me most accurately. But comfort wise… I’m good with any.”