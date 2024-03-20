Scroll To Top
The Heartstopper cast teases love, friendship & ‘sexual tension’ in new BTS clip

Kit Cooper and Joe Locke
Courtesy of Netflix

Plus, when the third season drops on Netflix. Good news: the wait is shorter than you think.

rachiepants

This morning, Netflix released an adorable behind-the-scenes clip from season three of our beloved YA series Heartstopper. Not only did the cast tease what’s to come, but we found out just how long we have to wait until Nick and Charlie are back on our screens.

In the clip, the actors are taking a break from filming at a carnival. As Kit Connor explains, “steamy,” adding, the tension is high, love, and sexual tension are all there.” What does that mean? Well according to Netflix, “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.” Hmm, well OK then!

cast of heartstopper

Courtesy of Netflix

This season sees the cast facing the end of summer and realizing that the new school year is right around the corner with all the joys and challenges it will bring. Their friendships deepen as they all get to know one another better, have fun at parties, and begin considering life after high school.

When do we get to see it all play out? Well, the wait is not quite as long as you may have feared, because season three arrives on Netflix this October.


“I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October,” said creator Alice Oseman in a press release. “Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through season three. While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.’
Tao and Elle

Courtesy of Netflix

But that’s not all: we also get teases for what lies ahead for Tao, Elle, and Tori — but you know what, check out the clip below to see what they share.

TVNetflixEntertainment
kit connornetflixbts clipheartstopperjoe lockeya series
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

