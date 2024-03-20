The ‘Heartstopper’ cast teases love, friendship & ‘sexual tension’ in new BTS clip

This morning, Netflix released an adorable behind-the-scenes clip from season three of our beloved YA series Heartstopper. Not only did the cast tease what’s to come, but we found out just how long we have to wait until Nick and Charlie are back on our screens.

In the clip, the actors are taking a break from filming at a carnival. As Kit Connor explains, “steamy,” adding, the tension is high, love, and sexual tension are all there.” What does that mean? Well according to Netflix, “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.” Hmm, well OK then!

Courtesy of Netflix This season sees the cast facing the end of summer and realizing that the new school year is right around the corner with all the joys and challenges it will bring. Their friendships deepen as they all get to know one another better, have fun at parties, and begin considering life after high school. When do we get to see it all play out? Well, the wait is not quite as long as you may have feared, because season three arrives on Netflix this October.

"I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October," said creator Alice Oseman in a press release. "Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through season three. While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.'