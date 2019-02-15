Brie Larson Gets Emotional Whenever She Suits Up as Captain Marvel

"...the idea of the star and these colors. It represents strong will. It makes me emotional."

In a new featurette for Marvel Studios' upcoming Captain Marvel, the film's star and Oscar winner Brie Larson talks about how empowering it feels whenever she puts on her character's iconic, badass super suit.

"It's very surreal, getting suited up as the gloves are getting put on and things are being zipped up behind me," Brie says in the featurette. "And the idea of that star and these colors. It represents strong will. It makes me emotional."

Captain Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 21st movie and Marvel Studio's first woman-led film, follows the story of Carol Danvers, a former Air Force fighter pilot who joins an elite Kree military team called Star Force.

Getting to see Brie Larson kick ass as Captain Marvel makes us emotional AF too (especially since the superhero genre is still in such desperate need of empowering female representation)—and we can't freakin' wait to watch it all unfold on the big screen soon!!

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8! Watch the trailer in the video below!