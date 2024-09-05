Scroll To Top
Dannii Minogue dishes on all of the steamy chemistry on her hot new show I Kissed a Girl

The pop superstar and TV host is bringing the heat in this sapphic series.

Pucker up!

Dannii Minogue is bringing more spicy LGBTQ+ representation to the mainstream on the sapphic show I Kissed a Girl.

As the title suggests, contestants kick off their quest for love with a smooch the second they meet each other. I Kissed a Girl serves as the second season to the popular UK gay dating show I Kissed a Boy.

It may be the same premise, but women now get a chance at finding their soulmate! Plus, Minogue returns as the host, so what's not to love?

"More than ever, we've got to stick together. It doesn't matter if we're in different countries. We have to learn from each other. This is where I'm meant to be! I'm a very happy student," Minogue tells PRIDE.

Minogue has embraced her status as a gay icon for many years now. In fact, the star even joined her sister Kylie Minogue in a surprise performance last year at World Pride in Sydney.

"Performing at World Pride with Kylie was fun. I'm just doing what I love doing. It's a real time capsule of what's going on in the world."

The singer and TV host is beyond grateful to give back to the LGBTQ+ community, as her career is about to hit an incredible five decades.

Down in Australia, dedicated fans have even created a petition to have a street in Melbourne named "Minogue Lane" for her and her sister's undeniable impact.

"Myself and my sister... we're very proud of our name and what that means to people. I don't know if it's going to happen, but we'd have very proud parents if it did."

I Kissed a Girl is streaming now on Hulu. To see the full interview with Dannii Minogue, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

