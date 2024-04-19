Scroll To Top
Interviews

Eliad Cohen enters his daddy era with new music and plenty of steamy circuit parties

Eliad Cohen enters his daddy era with new music and plenty of steamy circuit parties

Eliad Cohen enters daddy era
Felipe Borras

Feast your eyes on this hunk who's truly doing it all.

rickycornish

It's getting steamy in here!

Eliad Cohen is the superstar mogul running an empire composed of iconic circuit parties, an upbeat music catalog, and a successful clothing line. Take notes, young entrepreneurs!

The proud out and gay DJ may have an impressive career today, but he comes from humble beginnings like many in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I grew up in Israel in a very small town. After the army, I moved to Tel Aviv, where I decided to come out of the closet and accept myself as a gay person. It was the best decision of my life," Cohen tells PRIDE.

Since his coming out, Cohen has invested his time and energy into a slew of passion projects, including new music and sexy circuit parties called "PAPA PARTY."

"In the last few years, I decided I wanted to focus more on the music, which is my real passion. Next month is going to my birthday. I'm going to be 36. I'm becoming a real daddy! My party is called 'PAPA PARTY' and now I'm a real papa."

By entering his daddy era, the star begins a new chapter filled with confidence and wisdom.

"In my 20s, I had so much energy but I did so many mistakes. Now you know how to use your energy in the right time and right place. I'm living my best life and I'm looking for a few sons now that I'm a daddy."

Cohen is also keeping his boys fed, releasing new music in time for summer. His latest song, "Hide U," is out today, and the DJ hopes fans will escape all of the hurt in the world by dancing the night away.

"The music that I'm working on is all about having a good time. Forget about your problems. What's so special about this track is that it's a love song. It's like a mother singing to her child. She wants to hide him from the world. Me and my mom are best friends, so I was melting down. I think it's going to blow!"

Not only does "Hide U" sound amazing at home and in the car, but music lovers can also listen to it live at one of Cohen's PAPA PARTY events happening worldwide this year.

"You have drag queens, you have the bears... you have everyone together. What makes it so special is the energy. Even if it's just for two or three hours, if I have the power to help people forget about the crazy world we're living in, it means the world to me."

"Hide U" is available now on all platforms. Check out the video below to see the full interview with Eliad Cohen.

Eliad Cohen Enters His Daddy Era With New Music & Steamy Circuit Partiesyoutu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

