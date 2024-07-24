Would Frankie Grande be an ideal Vice President candidate?

Shine bright like a Vice President!

Frankie Grande is an outspoken actor and activist who's put most of his time and energy into LGBTQ+ equality.

As this year's election heats up with Kamala Harris taking on the role as the Democratic candidate, many are now wondering who she'll pick as her running mate.

Memes online started swirling and one parody account joked that Grande would be running alongside Harris for the presidency, which he happily went along with.

Just before the news that Harris would be taking over for President Joe Biden, Grande made an appearance at RuPaul's DragCon LA and reminded everyone to get out and vote during these crucial times.

"If a Republican wins The White House, gay rights will be flushed down the toilet. We're going to lose everything that we've fought for for the last 40 years. If every gay person in the battleground states votes, we will win. Democracy will win and we will be able to retain our rights. Please, gays, mobilize your community. Get out to vote. Project 2025 is scary as f**k," Grande tells PRIDE.

To see Grande's full plea, check out the video below.