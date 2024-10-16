Gays are going feral over the new reality show 'Roller Jam'

Stunts, shenanigans, and a big prize is on the line.

Everybody loves a good competition and professional roller skaters now have a chance to show the world just how intense the sport can be.

Jordin Sparks serves as the host of the brand new show Roller Jam and she's thrilled that she gets to evolve from a reality TV contestant and winner to now presenter.

"I was so excited. I love this show. I love the contestants on it. This is the first time roller rink skating is being shown on a national level. I was on a competition show [and] I know how they felt. I know that feeling," Sparks tells PRIDE.

Roller Jam features plenty of LGBTQ+ representation and openly gay Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir is thrilled to showcase so much love and queer energy on the show.

"Roller skating has touched everyone, but it's a celebration of the talents within this community. It's a competition show with love and with care and attention. So many of our skaters on this show do that," Weir says.

Terrell Ferguson joins Johnny Weir to round out the judges panel and hopes all of the contestant's special stories resonate with audiences.

"There's a lot of love and a lot of heart. That heart is shown through everyone's individuality," Ferguson adds.

Roller Jam is streaming now on MAX. To see the full interview with Jordin Sparks, Johnny Weir, and Terrell Ferguson, check out the video at the top of the page.