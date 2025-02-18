Search form

Meet Sebastian Gonzalez — the sexy Magic Mike dancer who'll make you sweat

Meet Sebastian Gonzalez — the sexy 'Magic Mike' dancer who'll make you sweat

Meet Sebastian Gonzalez — the sexy 'Magic Mike' dancer who'll make you sweat

The handsome star has also had a couple memorable appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race.

rickycornish

Let's take this pony for a ride.

Sebastian Gonzalez is one of the most recognizable queer dancers in Hollywood right now and it doesn't hurt that he's very easy on the eyes.

Following his runs in Magic Mike Live and RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, the crooner is now going viral for his sexy dance moves on social media. In fact, his choreographed dance to the viral "eat the cat" sound from the 2024 presidential debate has racked up millions of views.

"TikTok has definitely been a good outlet! Magic Mike took a big portion of my career and I'm very grateful, but I was only able to have a certain type of persona and a certain type of style," Gonzalez tells PRIDE.

Although Gonzalez has moved on from his Magic Mike days, fans will still see him using his signature steamy moves in a ton of his videos. The star even joked that people will routinely see him grab his downstairs area on camera as a force of habit.

"It's so engrained in my body from Magic Mike. It's just where my hand falls. I don't put thought into it! People always ask why I'm always grabbing myself. I promise you, it's not intentional! I had to grab it for seven years for Magic Mike. I'm glad some people like it!"

Gonzalez is now residing in Los Angeles and keeping himself very busy. Since his appearance during the makeover challenge on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, the dancer has already appeared on the current season during RuPaul's performance of "Devil Made Me Do It (Fred Velvette Remix)."

"I would do whatever Drag Race wants me to do. It is my favorite TV show. People that made me feel safe are drag queens. They pushed me into being a dancer. Drag Race really just feels like home."

Fans can keep up with Sebastian Gonzalez by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

