Morphine Love Dion has a spicy date fantasy with her makeover partner

It's hard to believe, but this season of RuPaul's Drag Race is almost over!

Morphine Love Dion is the latest queen to get the boot as she came in fifth place on this very competitive and cutthroat season.

The star clearly served as the narrator each episode by delivering very shady and witty confessionals that had fans dying of laughter every week.

Dion sadly went home on the makeover challenge, where she was tasked with giving a dancer from the Pit Crew on RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Las Vegas a drag family resemblance.

Along with her partner, Miguel Rivera Laureano, the duo received critiques for basic outfits and not having big enough hair or hiding Laureano's beefy muscles in his tight dress.

PRIDE caught up with Dion following her elimination and she spilled all the tea on her departure and how much she had the hots for Laureano during the challenge.

PRIDE: I wish we were doing an interview for a more joyous occasion, but you should be so proud of yourself for making it all the way to the top five!



Morphine Love Dion: Thank you. I'm proud of myself too! I didn't win anything, but it is what it is. Girl, it's kind of iconic to not win anything and make top five!

I've been saying this all season. You were totally the narrator of season 16!

Thank you! I'm just myself. I love to talk s***! I'm from Miami, that's all we do. We gossip. That's our brand. That's what we do here! I'm happy I showcased that on Drag Race.

It was so great seeing Miami representation on the show this season. Your feud with Mhi'ya Iman LePaige really gave us life! How gratifying did it feel to give her the boot earlier in the season?

It was not only gratifying, but it was so amazing. All that s*** she was talking... I shut her up! I knew of her in Miami, but we got really close on the show. We kiki'd down! I sent her home and that was a little sibling rivalry we have. She just announced a rematch on Hey Qween, so if she's down, I'm down to do a rematch.

But it's safe to say you'll slay her again?

Oh baby... no doubt in my mind.

Your lip sync was insane. Everyone gasped when she threw her train on you!

When it happened to me, I thought I passed out or went blind or something, but that's a ballroom trick to outshine your other opponent. I'm not mad about it. When I tell you everyone gasped and went crazy... I mean girl, that's good TV! It was sickening. To bring actual ballroom style into Drag Race is very much needed.

You and Mhi'ya gave us an incredible battle, but that can't be said for your lip sync against Dawn! She had no chance.

It's so funny because I remember Sapphira specifically saying that Dawn started crying before the song started. That sends me!

You weren't sweating at all during that lip sync.

Honestly, yeah! That is my national anthem. "Body" is the Miami national anthem. Megan is our president! We love Megan here. Megan, please take me on tour with you! I'm a hottie down.

It's definitely safe to say you gave us so many amazing moments leading up to your elimination. What went through your head when you landed in the bottom?

I'm a queen that's very optimistic... and I feel like that's also another word for delusional. I always think I'm going to do amazing in every challenge, which honestly, took me very far. That mindset is what helped me a lot. Obviously getting Miguel, who's the hottest man alive and also having the hardest face to work with because he's so masculine, was a challenge. I think he looked beautiful. The hair could have been better.

The outfits maybe could have had more sparkle, but honestly there's bodybuilder women so I didn't get that critique as much. When I realized I was in the bottom, I feel like I didn't do bad. I feel like people are going to see my makeup artistry regardless of whatever. For me, it was more about the makeup. I feel like I did a pretty good job and I don't think I flopped bad at all, so I'm really happy with how everything turned out. I lip synched for my life and I still fought to the very end. Imagine how iconic it would have been... a queen with zero wins to make it the top four? That would have been so c***!

You put up a great fight! Plane Jane would have been CRACKED if you made it to the top four.

Oh my God... I would have slayed her in the top four honey! She would have been scared to lip sync against me.

Even though you didn't make it to the top four, is there anyone you're hoping—

Sapphira.

—to win the crown?

Sorry, I had to cut you off. I said Sapphira! No question. Sapphira stormed this whole competition. She absolutely ate. I would have to say Sapphira, period.

Love it. I have one last question for you... I live in Vegas, so I've met all of the dancers on this week's episode and they're all so gorgeous and kind. You clearly enjoyed Miguel's company. If he were to ask you on a fantasy date, what would that look like?

He's married! You're messy. I would have to see if his wife is okay with it. If she's okay with it, maybe she could chaperone us. The perfect date would be going to Ibiza and just enjoying a nice little dinner! Sadly, he does have a wife and she's beautiful. I could never compete with that beauty. She's stunning. He's just so fine. She really is so lucky and he's so lucky to have her too.