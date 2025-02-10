'Drag Race' star Rosé is 'embracing sexiness' by pivoting into music (exclusive)

Everyone could use a glass of a Rosé.

This lovable queen from season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race made it all way to the top four and nearly snatched the crown. Since his run on the show, Rosé has tremendously grown as a drag artist and performer.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, Rosé is using the romantic holiday as the perfect opportunity to officially pivot into a new direction in his career: music!

"I've always been a musician first and foremost. It translates into everything I do, including my drag. It's just nice to know that the people who did fall in love with my drag are here to support me with what comes next," Rosé tells PRIDE.

One key theme that's featured in Rosé's music? Sex, naturally! The Drag Race star hasn't been afraid to show skin in the past, so fans better gear up for plenty of spicy photos and visuals.

"It is all about confidence. It's all about sex and embracing sexiness. I'm always channeling my inner sexy. I wanted to strip everything down for a second and address and celebrate everything under the drag."

Although it's an exciting time as Rosé focuses his energy on music, the entertainer isn't hanging up the wigs and heels anytime soon.

"I will never, ever quit drag. As RuPaul says, 'You're born naked and the rest is drag.' We're all doing drag every day. My drag is just evolving! Who says that I can't be completely puss with a mustache and a chest full of hair?"

In fact, Rosé is still open to the idea of competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in the not so distant future.

"I will always be potentially available and interested for something like that. If it's going to happen some time soon, then RuPaul's Drag Race needs to be ready to crown their first winner with a mustache. They can call me and we can have a discussion about that. I will show up and win."

Rosé's debut EP oh, boy drops this Friday. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.