15 Fetch Ways to Celebrate 'Mean Girls' Day

When Aaron Samuels asked Cady Herron what day it was, he sparked both a meme and a holiday that would last forever (or at least 15 years and counting). We all know the timeless classic deserves celebration on this holiest of high holidays, and if you’re short on ideas for how to commemorate this seminal Lindsay Lohan work, have no fear. We’ve got you covered with 15 ideas to make your October 3rd as memorable as Cady’s.
In honor of the 15th anniversary of Mean Girls Day, Tina Fey, who both wrote the film and starred as Cady’s math teacher Ms. Norbury, is co-hosting a Facebook Live watch party alongside Busy Phillips. Watching Mean Girls is always more fun with other people who can quote along, plus there’s the chance to win free swag! The fun starts at 8pm ET on the page for Mean Girls on Broadway.
If you don’t have a full 97 minutes to devote to rewatching one of the best movies ever made, you can revisit a truncated version by watching Ari’s music video for "thank u, next," which is partly inspired by Mean Girls and features Aaron Samuels himself, Jonathan Bennett—and his hair, which still looks sexy pushed back.
There have been a couple Mean Girls video games over the years, but our fave is the choose-your-own-story version within the interactive Episode app. You get to roam the halls of North Shore High and butt heads with Regina George as a brand new transfer student (sound familiar?) in the first season, and the story keeps going from there. Can you make the Plastics your pals?
Yeah, it’s not 2004 anymore, but that should never stop you from wearing pink, or any of the other iconic fashions featured in the movie. So head out to the nearest shopping mall and decide what Mean Girls look suits you best. From mini-skirts to mouse headbands, there’s something for the ‘00s teen in everyone...and if there’s not, you can always opt for the cool mom velour tracksuit or the “my ex-best friend thinks I had a big lesbian crush on her” goth chic vibe. And because nostalgia is king, you might even be able to snag your new wardrobe from the recently revived late ‘90s/early ‘00s staple, Limited Too.
If you’re not feeling the early ‘00s fashion vibes, you can turn your style attention to crafting a Halloween ensemble that will make sure the Aaron Samuels in your life invites you to the best Halloween party in town. Just don’t forget—Halloween is for slutty costumes.
Love Mean Girls but wish it had been gayer? These Canadians totally agree. Focusing on high school clique drama amongst the LGBTQ crowd, Gay Mean Girls is a riff off a short film of the same name, which was obviously inspired by the classic teen romcom we celebrate today.
It’s never too early (or too late) to adopt the guise of being, not a regular mom, but a cool mom—even if you’re not actually a mom at all. If you need any pointers, we’d highly recommend you take a minute out of your day to watch Regina George’s very cool mom, Amy Poehler, recording this rap video to show Kevin G how it’s done.
Jonathan Bennett is a gift to humanity. Not only is one of the hottest hunks in teen comedy history someone who plays on our team, but he’s also a person who understands how important pop culture-themed alcoholic beverages are. Coming out of a world that was recently dominated by Game of Thrones beer, we’re happy to revert our attention to Bennett’s Mean Girls-themed wine. So far, Bennett has two kinds of wine to offer—“Wednesday Rosé” (featuring the brilliant slogan “you can’t sip with us” and “I’m a Red...Duh!” And if you love these, you’ll probably also want to check out Bennett’s The Burn Cookbook. We love a man who knows how to capitalize on movie references.
Once you’ve had a bottle or two of Wednesday Rosé to celebrate October 3rd, it’s time to honor Gretchen Wieners’ lifelong dream of trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. Yes, this is one reference that just miiiiiight be a little too played out, but October 3rd is totally the one day of the year that it’s basically illegal for anyone to get mad at you for continually referencing it. So use fetch constantly. Make it happen. Gretchen needs you.
This may only work if you’re on the East Coast, but it’s not too late to snag last minute tickets to see the Broadway show on everyone’s mind today. But if you can’t hop on a private jet and pay sky high prices to see the popular show, you can still celebrate by checking out their Mean Girls party pack on their website and giving the cast album a listen or two. We’re sure every bit of this theatrical experience is very Damian-approved.
If you’re on the other side of the country, you may still be able to make plans to check out the new Mean Girls-themed pop-up restaurant coming to Santa Monica. The restaurant, aptly named Fetch, will be open on weekends in November, and feature dining options tied into references from the film. (And yes, there is a Just Stab Caesar salad.) Tickets are a little pricey at $45 per person, but it’s not like we can go to Taco Bell. God, Karen!
Oh, you didn’t know there was a sequel to Mean Girls? This ABC family made-for-TV movie hardly has anything in common with the original besides a title, a lot of pink, and, for some reason, Tim Meadows. We definitely recommend grabbing several bottles of “I’m a Red...Duh!” if you want to try to sit through this one.
This is actually a terrible idea, but sometimes you just need to be a terrible person. Or if you can withstand the urge to write down every shitty thing you think about the people in your world, but you still love the aesthetic of the iconic Burn Book, you can find tons of adorable Burn Book merch over on Etsy—without the gnawing guilty of trashing your friends and family for laughs. Of course, if being petty is more your speed, let the spirit of Regina George guide you, friends. But maybe consider actually burning your burn book when you’re done making it. There’s enough drama escaping into the world every day as it is.
Whoa, left field! Yes, we love any opportunity to plug Schitt’s Creek, but this totally ties in to Mean Girls Day. One of the absolute most iconic quotes from the film is Daniel Franzese’s “Four for you Glen Coco! You go Glen Coco!” Glen Coco is the minorest of minor characters in the film. Even the most hardcore of fans often can’t draw up his face in their minds when his name pops up. And we suggest continuing that tradition, while still honoring Glen Coco by watching another faceless acting role taken on by David Reale—the guy who robs David’s store in episode 5x02 of Schitt’s Creek.
We’re not sure if LiLo is still pounding the pavement demanding a true Mean Girls sequel (she probably is), but most of the cast did get together (so to speak) for a good cause this October 3rd. They’re using the attention Mean Girls Day brings to try to raise money to build a well in Uganda. So if you’ve got a few bucks left over after your massive shopping spree or your desperate order of Aaron Samuels’ wine after sitting through the first 15 minutes of Mean Girls 2, you can donate here. And watch the cast’s cute video below, because it may be the closest thing we ever get to the sequel we so desperately need. Unfortunately, Rachel McAdams seems to have sat this one out, but what would today even be if we didn’t feel personally victimized by Regina George?