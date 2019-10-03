15 Fetch Ways to Celebrate 'Mean Girls' Day

We’re not sure if LiLo is still pounding the pavement demanding a true Mean Girls sequel (she probably is), but most of the cast did get together (so to speak) for a good cause this October 3rd. They’re using the attention Mean Girls Day brings to try to raise money to build a well in Uganda. So if you’ve got a few bucks left over after your massive shopping spree or your desperate order of Aaron Samuels’ wine after sitting through the first 15 minutes of Mean Girls 2, you can donate here. And watch the cast’s cute video below, because it may be the closest thing we ever get to the sequel we so desperately need. Unfortunately, Rachel McAdams seems to have sat this one out, but what would today even be if we didn’t feel personally victimized by Regina George?