7 Things We Saw In The 'Mean Girls' Musical Trailer That Have Us Gagging To Get In Loser
Our first look at the upcoming film is so fetch.
Stop what you’re doing, theMean Girls musical trailer has landed and baby it’s so fetch.
Twenty years about the original Mean Girls hit theaters and forever changed pop culture. Full of catchphrases and first crushes it’s absolutely iconic. The only way it could possibly be improved well for one musical number but also by leaning into the subtextual queerness that made us all fall in love the first time around. From the looks of this trailer we just may be getting exactly what we want.
Once again in this film New student Cady Heron (this time played by Angourie Rice) is drawn into the popular girl group The Plastics led by queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) alongside her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). But when she catches a major case of feelings for Regina’s ex Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), that friendship turns to war. On her side, Cady has outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey) to help her get revenge and survive the cruel world of high school. Plus, dance numbers.
Needless to say, we’ve watched the trailer about a dozen times now, and here’s what we caught that has us ready to get in loser, we’re going to the theater.
1. Regina Freaking George
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Cady may be our hero but Regina will always be our queen. Reneé Rapp absolutely nails the leader of The Plastics in the trailer. We can't wait to love to hate and hate to love her.
2. The Dance Numbers
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls with over-the-top dance numbers? This truly is the future that gays want.
3. Our New Crush
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Let’s be honest Jonathan Bennett is an impossible act to follow. His turn as Aaron Samuels basically made an entire generation gay. But this trailer has us ready to open our hearts to a new dreamy Aaron, this time played by Christopher Briney. I mean those lips, swoon.
4. Janis Is Back & Gayer Than Ever
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
We would watch literally anything that our actor Auli’i Cravalho does, but for the beloved out actor playing our first ever girl crush Janis Ian (renamed to Janis I’mi’ike for the new film) our hearts just might burst.
5. Tina Fey
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
We wouldn’t be here with our queen bee Tina, so to see her back just feels correct.
6. Jon Hamm
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Jon Hamm as Coach Carr has us howling. How can one man be this hot and this naturally hilarious? It's not fair — but we can’t wait to see it.
7. It’s just so gay
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls is a forever queer fave, but not because of how textually gay it is (rainbow cake comment aside). It’s camp, and the queerness is there if you look for it. Twenty years later the world has thankfully moved on that a bit and that is being represented here. From the cast of out actors to the heaps of camp, to the fan flick it's just so unapologetically gay. It’s the Mean Girls we deserve.