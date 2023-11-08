Scroll To Top
Movies

7 Things We Saw In The 'Mean Girls' Musical Trailer That Have Us Gagging To Get In Loser

7 Things We Saw In The 'Mean Girls' Musical Trailer That Have Us Gagging To Get In Loser

Mean Girls musical
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Our first look at the upcoming film is so fetch.

rachiepants

Stop what you’re doing, theMean Girls musical trailer has landed and baby it’s so fetch.

Twenty years about the original Mean Girls hit theaters and forever changed pop culture. Full of catchphrases and first crushes it’s absolutely iconic. The only way it could possibly be improved well for one musical number but also by leaning into the subtextual queerness that made us all fall in love the first time around. From the looks of this trailer we just may be getting exactly what we want.

Once again in this film New student Cady Heron (this time played by Angourie Rice) is drawn into the popular girl group The Plastics led by queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) alongside her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). But when she catches a major case of feelings for Regina’s ex Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), that friendship turns to war. On her side, Cady has outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey) to help her get revenge and survive the cruel world of high school. Plus, dance numbers.

Needless to say, we’ve watched the trailer about a dozen times now, and here’s what we caught that has us ready to get in loser, we’re going to the theater.

1. Regina Freaking George 

Renee Rapp in Mean Girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Cady may be our hero but Regina will always be our queen. Reneé Rapp absolutely nails the leader of The Plastics in the trailer. We can't wait to love to hate and hate to love her.

2. The Dance Numbers 

Dance number in Mean Girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Mean Girls with over-the-top dance numbers? This truly is the future that gays want.

3. Our New Crush 

Christopher Briney in mean girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Let’s be honest Jonathan Bennett is an impossible act to follow. His turn as Aaron Samuels basically made an entire generation gay. But this trailer has us ready to open our hearts to a new dreamy Aaron, this time played by Christopher Briney. I mean those lips, swoon.

4. Janis Is Back & Gayer Than Ever 

Auli'i Cravalho in mean girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

We would watch literally anything that our actor Auli’i Cravalho does, but for the beloved out actor playing our first ever girl crush Janis Ian (renamed to Janis I’mi’ike for the new film) our hearts just might burst.

5. Tina Fey 

Tina Fey in mean girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

We wouldn’t be here with our queen bee Tina, so to see her back just feels correct.

6. Jon Hamm 

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr has us howling. How can one man be this hot and this naturally hilarious? It's not fair — but we can’t wait to see it.

7. It’s just so gay

fan flick in mean girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Mean Girls is a forever queer fave, but not because of how textually gay it is (rainbow cake comment aside). It’s camp, and the queerness is there if you look for it. Twenty years later the world has thankfully moved on that a bit and that is being represented here. From the cast of out actors to the heaps of camp, to the fan flick it's just so unapologetically gay. It’s the Mean Girls we deserve.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesEntertainment
mean girlstrailerauli’i cravalhojon hammjonathan bennettmusicalreneé rapptina fey
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio