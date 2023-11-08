7 Things We Saw In The 'Mean Girls' Musical Trailer That Have Us Gagging To Get In Loser

Stop what you’re doing, theMean Girls musical trailer has landed and baby it’s so fetch.

Twenty years about the original Mean Girls hit theaters and forever changed pop culture. Full of catchphrases and first crushes it’s absolutely iconic. The only way it could possibly be improved well for one musical number but also by leaning into the subtextual queerness that made us all fall in love the first time around. From the looks of this trailer we just may be getting exactly what we want.

Once again in this film New student Cady Heron (this time played by Angourie Rice) is drawn into the popular girl group The Plastics led by queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) alongside her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). But when she catches a major case of feelings for Regina’s ex Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), that friendship turns to war. On her side, Cady has outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey) to help her get revenge and survive the cruel world of high school. Plus, dance numbers.

Needless to say, we’ve watched the trailer about a dozen times now, and here’s what we caught that has us ready to get in loser, we’re going to the theater.

1. Regina Freaking George Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Cady may be our hero but Regina will always be our queen. Reneé Rapp absolutely nails the leader of The Plastics in the trailer. We can't wait to love to hate and hate to love her.

2. The Dance Numbers Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Mean Girls with over-the-top dance numbers? This truly is the future that gays want.

3. Our New Crush Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Let’s be honest Jonathan Bennett is an impossible act to follow. His turn as Aaron Samuels basically made an entire generation gay. But this trailer has us ready to open our hearts to a new dreamy Aaron, this time played by Christopher Briney. I mean those lips, swoon.

4. Janis Is Back & Gayer Than Ever Courtesy of Paramount Pictures We would watch literally anything that our actor Auli’i Cravalho does, but for the beloved out actor playing our first ever girl crush Janis Ian (renamed to Janis I’mi’ike for the new film) our hearts just might burst.

5. Tina Fey Courtesy of Paramount Pictures We wouldn’t be here with our queen bee Tina, so to see her back just feels correct.

6. Jon Hamm Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Jon Hamm as Coach Carr has us howling. How can one man be this hot and this naturally hilarious? It's not fair — but we can’t wait to see it.