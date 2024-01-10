Scroll To Top
Daniel Franzese spills the tea on his gay Mean Girls costars

Daniel Franzese spills the tea on his gay 'Mean Girls' costars

Get in losers, we're taking a trip down memory lane.

rickycornish


It's not their fault they're, like, in love with men or something!

Mean Girls is having another iconic pop culture moment with the musical now heading to theaters!

The brand new film stars the talented Broadway cast including Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Tina Fey, and many more.

Daniel Franzese is one of the OG cast members from the hugely successful 2004 film, but he's not the only gay star from the hit movie.

All of the Mean Girls boys came out around the the same time. Franzese, who played Damian in the film, came out as gay in 2014 and Aaron Samuels himself, Jonathan Bennett, confirmed his homo status in 2017. Shortly after, Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin G, confirmed his place in the LGBTQ+ family in 2018.

"It was so wonderful to see Jonathan and Rajiv both come out and live their authentic lives. I wanted us to come out together, but they just weren't ready. At that point, we had all confided in each other, with Rajiv being a later revelation," Franzese tells PRIDE.

Years later, all three of the guys are living with the utmost Pride and waving their rainbow flags in their personal and professional lives.

"What could be more fun about it? The only way I could describe it is if you went to high school with a couple of guys and afterwards, you all found out you were gay. I think it only makes the movie more pink!"

Franzese is also getting candid on his sexuality like never before in his new podcast, Yass, Jesus!, where he's also opening up on his spirituality.

By partnering up with World of Wonder, the same team from RuPaul's Drag Race, the actor is hoping to open the door for LGBTQ+ people to visit or revisit Christianity.

"We don't believe you choose between gay and God. I want to share how good God can be to you and that he loves you because you are queer. God made gay people! The church is so gay. Incense, velvet, a tapestry? Let's put the priest in a gown?! It's gay! People need to know that."

Mean Girls hits theaters this Friday and you can listen to Yass, Jesus! on the official website here.

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

