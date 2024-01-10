Daniel Franzese spills the tea on his gay 'Mean Girls' costars

John Nacion/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It's not their fault they're, like, in love with men or something!

Mean Girls is having another iconic pop culture moment with the musical now heading to theaters!

The brand new film stars the talented Broadway cast including Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Tina Fey, and many more.

Daniel Franzese is one of the OG cast members from the hugely successful 2004 film, but he's not the only gay star from the hit movie.

All of the Mean Girls boys came out around the the same time. Franzese, who played Damian in the film, came out as gay in 2014 and Aaron Samuels himself, Jonathan Bennett, confirmed his homo status in 2017. Shortly after, Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin G, confirmed his place in the LGBTQ+ family in 2018.

"It was so wonderful to see Jonathan and Rajiv both come out and live their authentic lives. I wanted us to come out together, but they just weren't ready. At that point, we had all confided in each other, with Rajiv being a later revelation," Franzese tells PRIDE.