Scroll To Top
Celebrities

The Real Reason Jonathan Bennett Wasn't In The Mean Girls Reunion Ad

The Real Reason Jonathan Bennett Wasn't In The 'Mean Girls' Reunion Ad

(L) Jonathan Bennet at the beach and (R) Jonathan Bennet in 'Mean Girls'
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures; @jonathandbennet/Instagram

The out gay actor played Aaron Samuels in one of our fave comedies of the 2000s!

In a not so fetch turn of events, the cast of Mean Girls recently reunited for a Black Friday commercial for Walmart, but out gay actor Jonathan Bennett was noticeably absent.

OG Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried all appeared in the ad, but both Bennett—who played Lohan's character's dreamy high school crush Aaron Samuels—and Rachel McAdams decided against participating.

"I was filming so I couldn't do it, but it was so fun to see everyone reunite," he said in an interview with E! News alongside his husband, Jaymes Vaughan.

Mean Girls has been living rent-free in our heads for nearly two decades, so we were thrilled to hear about the upcoming Mean Girlsmusical, but we're still greedy for a sequel to the original.

"Everyone wants to know if we'd do a sequel and I think the mass consensus to my knowledge of our cast is of course we would," Bennett explained.

While Bennett loves the iconic character he played, he's not precious about it. He's even excited for Christopher Briney (The Year I Turned Pretty) to take over as the new Aaron Samuels.

"It's just important that he does his Aaron, because I did my version of Aaron and the role is for him to interpret now," he said. "I'm excited to see what he does with it."

Though there is one line Bennett hopes his Gen-Z replacement will get right, "You can't screw up the word 'Grool,'" he explained. "That's the keyword of the entire character. So make sure you nail the word 'Grool.'"

In a fan-favorite moment from the movie, Lohan's character Cady Heron invented the word when she got so tongue-tied around Aaron Samuels that she accidentally combined the words "cool" and "great."

Since starring in a beloved high school comedy, Bennet has made a name for himself acting in a slew of LGBTQ+ Hallmark movies and co-hosting Kay Jewelers' New Year's Eve event in Times Square for the past seven years.

The new Mean Girls film will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. See the full trailer below.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentMovies
aaron samuelsmean girlsjonathan bennettgaymean girls commercialmean girls reunionmovieentertainmentlindsay lohanlacey chabertamanda seyfriedrache mcadams
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio