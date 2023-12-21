In a not so fetch turn of events, the cast of Mean Girls recently reunited for a Black Friday commercial for Walmart, but out gay actor Jonathan Bennett was noticeably absent.

OG Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried all appeared in the ad, but both Bennett—who played Lohan's character's dreamy high school crush Aaron Samuels—and Rachel McAdams decided against participating.

"I was filming so I couldn't do it, but it was so fun to see everyone reunite," he said in an interview with E! News alongside his husband, Jaymes Vaughan.